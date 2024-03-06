Veritext Legal Solutions Brings New “AI and The Record” Webinar to Industry

Webinar to discuss balancing AI innovations, best practices and ethics in legal proceedings

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting services and innovative litigation support solutions, today announces the company will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, March 13, at 2:00 p.m. EDT to explore how to balance artificial intelligence innovations, best practices and ethics in legal proceedings.



This seminar will feature Mike Murray, director of client solutions at Veritext, and will provide an overview of artificial intelligence usage within legal settings, how it is shaping portions of the legal landscape, and critical considerations for ethical usage and practice. It will define different types of AI and explore the best practices of narrow AI within the legal industry. Specific topics to include:

Ethical questions for the employment of AI in the legal field

Key considerations regarding data security and privacy in the implementation of AI

New developments in AI to assist with document summarization and smart captioning

Ethical considerations for record capture and the critical multi-faceted role of the guardian of the record

Ways to detect AI deepfakes within legal records

Practical applications

“As we navigate the world of AI and how it applies to the legal industry many critical questions and ethical considerations arise,” states Murray. “In this webinar we wanted to shed light on differing types of AI, explore how AI technologies are reshaping portions of the industry, take a look at emerging technologies and provide practical applications for successful AI usage in legal proceedings.”

The webinar is pending one ethics CLE credit. Space is limited for this webinar. A detailed course outline and registration information are available at https://www.veritext.com/ai_and_the_record_3-13-24/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com