Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone Secures Additional Funding for Phase 1 of the US Air Force Contract SBIR

CHICAGO, IL, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings company ZenaDrone, Inc., a company known for its patented vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone technology, announced today, has successfully secured additional funding from the contract with the United States Air Force. The company is currently developing its Phase 2 proposal for the project and is expecting a substantial revenue increment from the contract.

This contract signifies an important milestone for ZenaDrone in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector and highlights the advanced capabilities of its drone technology. The contract aligns with ZenaDrone's commitment to fostering innovation in aerial surveillance and reconnaissance.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by the Air Force for this prestigious contract and are eagerly working on the proposal for Phase 2," stated Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz, Inc. "This contract not only validates our technological advancements but also opens up numerous opportunities for future growth and collaboration with government agencies."

Epazz, Inc. believes that this contract will strengthen ZenaDrone’s position in the market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle technology and attract further interest from investors and other government agencies, including the US Navy. It represents a significant triumph for domestic drone technology and reinforces the importance of innovation and technological excellence in securing national contracts.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.ZenaDrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology incorporating machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. is a mission-critical provider of Metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based software. It is a company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions, enabling people to collaborate through VR in real-time. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as defined by the "Safe Harbor" statement in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by their use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negative variations thereof). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those the statements imply. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those such forward-looking statements contemplate. Epazz assumes no obligation, does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, and has no duty to update or correct information that third parties not paid for by Epazz prepare.

Investors are encouraged to review Epazz's public filings on SEC.gov, including its unaudited and audited financial statements, its registration statement, Form 10-Ks, and Form 10-Qs, which contain general business information about the company's operations, operations results, and the risks associated with the company and its operations. Penny stock picks need to be researched. Do your homework. Please review all our filings.

