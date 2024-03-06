Global Franchise Selects Bridgeline to Provide Hosting for More than 200 Locations

WOBURN, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, announced today that it has secured a two-year hosting and software license renewal with a leading global print and marketing franchise, with $36 thousand in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This extension solidifies Bridgeline's role in supporting over 200 locations worldwide, with a lifetime value exceeding $1 million in revenue.

Bridgeline's hosting services will bolster the franchise's operational efficiency and customer engagement by providing essential performance, security, and scalability. This support ensures the franchise's seamless access to services for franchisees and their customers globally.

The franchise, boasting over 200 locations across the United States, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Cyprus, relies on Bridgeline for a scalable, reliable online presence.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, commented, "Our partnership with this leading global franchise highlights Bridgeline's commitment to delivering superior hosting and software solutions that foster customer growth. We dedicate ourselves to providing the infrastructure and technology our clients need to thrive in a competitive market."

