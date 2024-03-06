Harvard Bioscience to Showcase Latest Solutions for Preclinical and Organoid Applications at Society of Toxicology Meeting

Solutions for CROs, pharma and biotechs improve throughput and efficiency and enable future advancements in data analytics

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest product innovations at the Society of Toxicology (SOT) conference from March 11-13, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Complementing an already extensive product line, the new innovations provide exciting new opportunities for advancing preclinical and organoid-focused therapy development.

DSI™ Ponemah™ Data Management Platform Provides Integrated Preclinical Solution

The Company’s industry-leading GLP-compliant Ponemah™ preclinical data management platform now includes integrations with the new SoHo™ implantable telemetry solution and the VivaMARS™ high-capacity behavior monitoring system.

By integrating these new applications in a single data management platform, the Ponemah system provides users with a powerful tool for managing and analyzing data across a range of studies. The integrated platform also opens new opportunities for the use of emerging machine learning-based algorithms to efficiently analyze large data pools.

SoHo™ Implantable Real-Time Telemetry for Small Animal Models

Together with the Ponemah platform, the SoHo telemetry solution enables researchers to collect, manage, analyze and report findings from multiple concurrent small animal models in a more natural shared housing environment. In addition, the SoHo solution allows data to be collected over longer time periods and opens exciting new opportunities for longitudinal studies. SoHo supports the customer’s business needs by reducing operating costs and test cycle times, enabling increased testing throughput. For more information visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/implantable-telemetry/soho-telemetry-system .

VivaMARS™ Activity Monitoring System

The VivaMARS system combines the Company’s infrared Panlab® activity monitoring technology with its Ponemah platform to create an integrated, GLP-compliant solution for real-time, high precision behavioral testing. The system is ideally suited to meet the high throughput, automated neuropharmacology and neurotoxicology testing needs of CROs and pharma companies, in addition to longitudinal behavior studies carried out by leading research and academic institutes. For more information on the VivaMARS system, visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/behavior/vivamars-mobile-activity-rack-system .

MCS™ Mesh MEA™ Organoid Platform

The Company will also exhibit its new organoid-centric mesh Microelectrode Array (MEA) platform. Expanding on its recognized leadership position in in-vitro MEA products, the new Mesh MEA™ platform allows researchers to capture precise electrophysiology measurements from inside the living organoid in real time. The new Mesh MEA platform is designed for the emerging applications of organoids in research and discovery, safety pharmacology and toxicology. For more information on our mesh MEA products and organoid research, visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com/applications/organoid-research .

Solutions for New Therapy Development

Jim Green, Harvard Bioscience Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to offer our CRO, pharma, and biotech customers innovative products designed to reduce cycle times, improve throughput, and reduce time to market. Looking to the future, I’m especially excited by the potential of our Ponemah platform to advance the use of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to streamline data analysis and reporting in applications such as toxicology and organoid testing.”

Serge Savard, Harvard Bioscience Vice President of Product Management, said, “By integrating these new applications in a single data management platform, our Ponemah system provides a proven solution for preclinical testing. And, with the emergence of new machine learning technologies and their potential to automate the analysis and review of large data sets, we are already starting to receive customer interest in extending the Ponemah platform to incorporate these technologies.”

Booth at Society of Toxicology

The Company will be exhibiting a range of solutions at Society of Toxicology booth #2304, at the Salt Palace Convention Center (Salt Lake City, UT). Representatives will be present during exhibit hours from Monday, March 11, 2024 through Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

