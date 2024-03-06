nCloud Integrators Achieves CSAT Score of 4.9/5 from CS Strategic Services and Gainsight Expert Services Customers
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a market leader in Customer Success (CS) best practices, Gainsight implementations, and Gainsight expert services, announced today that it has received top marks from its customers, with an average customer satisfaction survey score of 4.9 out of 5 from its Customer Success Strategic Services and Gainsight Expert Services customers in 2023.
A customer satisfaction (CSAT) survey is used to understand customers’ satisfaction levels with an organization’s products, services, or experiences. Answers range from 1-5, with 5 being “highly satisfied.” nCloud Integrators’ score is based on survey results from customers assisted with CS Strategic Services and Gainsight Expert Services in 2023.
“This remarkable CSAT rating is a validation of our CS expertise, reliability, and customer-centric approach and underscores our dedication to driving meaningful outcomes for our customers,” states Brian Hodges, CEO and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators.
nCloud Integrators superior customer satisfaction is driven by:
*Customer Experience Focus: Experience working with hundreds of customers every year to improve customer journeys and processes.
*Continuous Improvement Initiatives: Consistently looking for ways to enhance methodologies and processes to better serve customers through regular feedback and analysis.
*Transparency: Straightforwardness with customers on processes, pricing, and performance to build trust and establish long-term relationships.
*Focus on Outcomes: Drive meaningful results using a specific framework that includes evaluating the current state of CS and business challenges, identifying priorities, and operationalizing each area of focus by determining the potential impact and workflows.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
Sharon Bok
