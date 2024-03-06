Day Two of World Police Summit 2024 Showcases the Power of Technology to Advance Security
• Day two of the World Police Summit emphasised the importance of embracing new technologies like drones and artificial intelligence to bolster the fight against crime
• Sessions focused on the role of innovation and collaboration in combatting a wide variety of criminal activity, like cryptocurrency fraud and financial crime
• MIT-led sessions and a dedicated conference on Future Mobility and Traffic Safety
The second day of the World Police Summit 2024 – the premier conference and exhibition for the global law enforcement community – showcased the cutting-edge technologies are helping police agencies around the world combat criminal activity, including drones, the internet of things, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.
Day 2 saw the launch of the dedicated Drones Conference, a unique setting for leaders of drone integration to speak on the potential of this fast-growing technology. The conference included a number of engaging sessions focused on the wider applications of drones in policing. In a Fireside Discussion entitled ‘Drones as First Responder’, Police Chief Roxana Kennedy of the Chula Vista Police Department gave insights on how her team first pioneered the groundbreaking Drone as First Responder (DFR) concept, and shared her vision for the future of DFR programs and public safety operations around the world.
The Summit’s Future Mobility and Traffic Safety Conference also began today, bringing together the national road safety leaders that are responsible for implementing safety initiatives to discuss new policing practices and address ongoing changes in how people and goods move. As part of the conference, Dr. Luca Persia, Professor in Transportation Polices and Road Safety at the Sapienza University Roma, gave a leadership keynote on the Policies, Strategies and Actions to Bring a Systemic Change in Urban Mobility.
Importantly, the Future Mobility Conference also addressed the vital need for diversity in both the Traffic Safety field and the wider security sector, with a fireside discussion on ‘Women in Road Safety’ featuring Chief Commissioner of ROADPOL Jana Peleskova, Transport Planner for Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation Estiara Ellizar, and Chief Executive Officer of the Australasian College of Road Safety Ingrid Johnston. Chief Commissioner Peleskova reflected on the positive impact women have had on the field: "road safety is a space where women can assert their strengths and skills"; while Estiara Ellizar called on the law enforcement community to “ensure equal participation in the road safety sector.”
The modernisation of law enforcement was also central theme of the event’s continuing Crime Prevention Conference, as it hosted an expert-led panel on ‘Tracking Currencies in Digital Age’ featuring Mashreq Bank’s EVP and Head of ESG & Corporate Strategy Faisal Mohammed AlShimmari, GBBC Digital Finance’s Malcolm Wright, and the Head of Economic, Transnational, and Organised Crime Policy for Ireland’s Department of Justice Suzanne Gunn. Facing new challenges brought on by the emergence of cryptocurrencies and highly sophisticated financial scams, Suzanne Gunn explained how we can effectively manage to maintain currency and virtual security : "The key way to tackle this type of crime is international collaboration. It is very important to understand how these networks are coalescing and how they are going about hiding the assets from us."
The Crime Prevention Conference also hosted a number of MIT-led sessions, allowing experts from the globally renowned institution to share their latest research on the rise of cyber-crime, and the factors that have contributed to its evolution. The university also offered insight into the MIT Startup Exchange, and allowed MIT Affiliated Startups in the cyber-crime space to provide a brief overview of their company and pitch their technologies to investors in attendance. Participating startups included Spectrohm, Doradus Labs, and Lamarr.AI.
The World Police Summit 2024 affirmed its position as the ultimate international platform to foster the innovations and partnerships that can ensure a safer and more secure future. By bringing together leaders in law enforcement technology and policy, the Summit provides the only globally recognised forum for the advancement of global policing initiatives and the development of an inter-connected security community.
