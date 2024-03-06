Submit Release
Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 14, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium now taking place at The University Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024.  The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting. Note that business attire is required for in-person attendance.

Participating Companies:    
8:20am   Opening Remarks   Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
        Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
         
8:30   NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX)   Chris Burns, CEO*; Nick Liveris, CFO;
        Scott Espenshade, Head of IR
         
9:00   5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Paul Weibel, CFO;
        J.T. Starzecki, Chief Marketing Officer
         
9:30   Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)   Bob Rasmus, President & CEO;
        Kimberly Hansen, VP of Finance
         
10:00   Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)*   Shane Hostetter, CFO;
        Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
         
10:30   The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*   Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
        Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
         
11:00   Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)   Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO;
        Erik Aldag, CFO
         
11:30   Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM)   Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO;
        Daniel Rosen, Director of Investor Relations
         
12:00pm   Lunch Break    
         
12:30   DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)   Chris Mecray, VP Investor Relations
         
1:00   BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)   Alex Koehler, Investor Relations Officer
         
1:30   H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)   Steven Brazones, VP Investor Relations
         
2:00   Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)*   De Lyle Bloomquist, CEO
         
         
*Participating Virtually    
         
         
    1x1 Meetings Only    
    AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX)    
    Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)*    
         

Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 14, 2024
8:20 am - 2:30 pm
The University Club
1 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
  Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
  (914) 921-7757
   
  Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
  VP, Specialty Chemicals
  (914) 921-8352

