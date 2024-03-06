HIV Injection Market to Reach $5.5 Billion, Globally By 2033 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in thenumber of people receiving HIV therapy, growing awareness and initiatives taken by government for HIV, and rise in the number of product approvals drive the growth of the global HIV injection market.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “HIV Injection Market by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global HIV injection industry generated $1.0 billion in 2023, and is anticipated to generate $5.5 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Surge in the number of people receiving HIV therapy, growing awareness and initiatives taken by government for HIV, and rise in the number of product approvals for HIV are factors that drive the growth of the global HIV injection market. However, stringent regulatory processes for the approval of HIV injection therapies are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging markets and rise in the number of pipeline products present new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Request Sample of the Report on HIV Injection Market Forecast 2033 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A312373

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2022 $1.0 Billion Market Size In 2032 $5.5 Billion CAGR 17.9% No. Of Pages In Report 197 Segments Covered Distribution Channel And Region Drivers Rise In Number Of People Receiving HIV Therapy Opportunities Growing Awareness And Initiatives Taken By Government For HIV Rise In Number Of Product Approvals High Growth Potential In Emerging Markets Rise In Number Of Pipeline Products Restraint Stringent Regulatory Product Approvals

Recession Impact

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients’ ability to access and afford HIV injections, potentially leading to decreased demand for HIV injections.

However, rise in prevalence of HIV infections contributes to sustained demand for therapeutic drugs, in the face of a recession. This could boost the need for HIV injection that is experiencing a moderately positive impact from the global recession.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A312373

The others segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to around three-fourths of the global HIV injection market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, owing to the availability of HIV injections through specialty pharmacies, online providers and its ability to offer convenience, accessibility, technological integration, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability to changing healthcare dynamics.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global HIV injection market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, easy availability of HIV injection, governmental initiatives and regulatory support for HIV have led to an increased demand for HIV injection. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2033, owing to growing awareness of HIV, surge in incidences of HIV, and rise in healthcare expenditures.

For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A312373

Leading Market Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson and Johnson

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

ImmunityBio, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Theratechnologies Inc.

Viriom, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Brii Biosciences

Shionogi and Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global HIV injection market. These players have adopted strategies such as agreement, clinical trials, partnership, and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter