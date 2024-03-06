Frontier Medicines to Present Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a clinical stage precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance transformational therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced new preclinical data for FMC-376, a first-in-class direct dual inhibitor of ON+OFF KRASG12C currently being explored in a Phase 1/2 trial, will be shared at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024.

Presentation details:

Title: FMC-376 a dual inhibitor of ON and OFF states of KRASG12C is broadly active in PDX models of resistance

Abstract Number: 5948

Poster Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 4

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30-5 p.m. PT

Title: The clinical dual KRASG12C inhibitor FMC-376 has demonstrated potential as both a monotherapy and in combination for the treatment of patients with KRASG12C mutation positive NSCLC

Abstract Number: 5949

Poster Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 4

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30-5 p.m. PT

About FMC-376

FMC-376 was discovered by applying the Frontier™ Platform to directly engage both ON+OFF KRASG12C with exquisite selectivity. The differentiated dual direct mechanism of action of FMC-376 offers the potential to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with current KRASG12C single-acting treatments. FMC-376 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 PROSPER clinical trial (NCT 06244771), an open-label, multi-center dose escalation and expansion study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of FMC-376 in participants with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic solid tumors which harbor the KRASG12C mutation. For more information on the PROSPER trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a clinical stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically-defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock hard-to-treat disease causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. Our lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of ON+OFF KRASG12C. FMC-376 is a potential best-in-class therapy designed to completely block both forms of the KRAS mutation to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

