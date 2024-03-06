Infinera Announces Availability of Next Generation Multi-haul Optical Line System Functionality for Industry-leading GX Series Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today commercial availability of next generation multi-haul optical line system (OLS) functionality on the GX Series compact modular networking platform, the industry’s most flexible optical transport solution. Designed for both web-scale operators and communications service providers (CSPs), the enhanced GX platform provides the lowest cost and power per bit solution and the greatest agility for network operators.



Leveraging an innovative and efficient architecture, the GX OLS solution features a broad set of multi-haul OLS functionality including carrier-grade features and support for Super C- and Super-L bands which provide 35% increased capacity per fiber.

Infinera also announced today that it has secured initial design wins for its GX OLS solution from leading CSP and web-scale operator customers, with strong interest across its global customer base.

“The release of our next generation GX OLS capabilities represents the completion of our multi-year journey to converge our edge-to-core networking capabilities onto a single platform,” said Ron Johnson, SVP and General Manager of Optical Subsystems and Global Engineering at Infinera. “The GX was purpose-built to provide network operators with a single platform that can be used to support virtually any application in their network, enable pay-as-you-grow economics, and seamlessly support multi-generational embedded and pluggable optics.”

The GX Series’ next generation OLS solution will be included as part of Infinera’s portfolio of live product demonstrations at OFC 2024 to be held March 26-28 in San Diego, California.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of Infinera’s GX OLS solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 2023 as filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.