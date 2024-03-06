Plasma Fractionation Market to reach USD 42.6 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increased participation in clinical trials drives demand for plasma-derived therapies, fostering growth in the plasma fractionation market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global plasma fractionation market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for plasma fractionation is estimated to reach US$ 42.6 billion by the end of 2031 .

Evolving regulations governing plasma fractionation processes and product standards influence market dynamics, impacting production methods and quality control measures. Collaborations between biopharmaceutical companies and plasma fractionation facilities drive innovation and streamline distribution channels, enhancing accessibility and availability of plasma-derived therapies.

Increasing patient advocacy efforts and awareness campaigns raise public understanding of plasma-derived therapies, driving demand and acceptance among patient populations with rare diseases and chronic conditions. Efforts to optimize supply chain logistics and reduce production costs enhance market competitiveness, ensuring timely delivery of plasma-derived therapies while maintaining affordability and sustainability.

Integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics into plasma fractionation processes improves operational efficiency, quality control, and product safety standards, fostering market growth and innovation.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Immunoglobulin products lead the plasma fractionation market due to their wide range of therapeutic applications and high demand worldwide.

Immunology leads the plasma fractionation market due to the high demand for immunoglobulins to treat various autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders.

Hospitals and clinics lead the plasma fractionation market, driving demand for plasma-derived therapies to treat a wide range of medical conditions.

Plasma Fractionation Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and immunodeficiency disorders fuels demand for plasma-derived immunoglobulins, driving market growth.

Growing elderly population increases the need for plasma-derived therapies to treat age-related conditions and diseases.

Ongoing innovations enhance efficiency and yield in plasma fractionation, improving the availability and affordability of plasma-derived therapies.

Plasma-derived therapies find new applications in oncology, neurology, and hematology, broadening the market scope and driving demand.

Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion and investment in plasma fractionation.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Regional Profile

In North America, the plasma fractionation market is driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and high demand for plasma-derived therapies. Leading players like CSL Behring and Grifols dominate, supported by favorable reimbursement policies and a large patient population requiring treatment for various rare and chronic conditions.

Europe boasts a mature plasma fractionation market, with established players such as Octapharma and Biotest AG leading innovation and product development. The region's stringent regulatory standards ensure product safety and efficacy, fostering trust among healthcare providers and patients.

The Asia Pacific presents significant growth opportunities driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of plasma-derived therapies, and expanding access to healthcare services. Companies like China Biologic Products and Green Cross Corporation lead the market, catering to the region's diverse patient needs and regulatory requirements.

Plasma Fractionation Market: Competitive Landscape

The plasma fractionation market is fiercely competitive with major players such as CSL Behring, Grifols, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Octapharma dominating. These companies vie for market share by leveraging extensive product portfolios, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.

Emerging players like Kedrion Biopharma and China Biologic Products are making significant strides with innovative therapies and expanding global presence. With increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies to treat a wide array of diseases, competition intensifies as companies strive to innovate, improve efficiency, and ensure the supply of high-quality plasma products to meet the growing needs of patients worldwide. Some prominent players are as follows:

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Sanquin

Biotest AG

GRIFOLS

Baxter International Inc.

Kedrion

Octapharma AG

Taibang Biological Group Co. Ltd

Product Portfolio

Sanquin delivers high-quality blood products and services, focusing on blood transfusion, diagnostics, and research. With a commitment to healthcare excellence and innovation, Sanquin provides vital support to medical professionals and patients across the globe.

Biotest AG specializes in developing and manufacturing plasma protein therapeutics, including immunoglobulins and clotting factors. Committed to advancing patient care, Biotest's products meet rigorous quality standards and address critical medical needs worldwide.

GRIFOLS is a global leader in plasma-derived medicines, offering a comprehensive portfolio of therapies for rare and chronic conditions. With a focus on innovation and patient-centric care, GRIFOLS transforms lives through advanced treatments and sustainable healthcare solutions.

Plasma Fractionation Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Immunoglobulin

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor XIII

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Von Willebrand Factor (VWF)

Fibrinogen Concentrates

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Other Plasma Products

By Application

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

