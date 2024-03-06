Infinidat Is Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage as North America Customers’ Choice for the Second Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer,” Region Segment: North America.1 This is the second consecutive year that Infinidat has been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in North America. Overall, Infinidat has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage four times – 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019. Based on customer reviews and ratings, this special recognition is the sixth time that Infinidat has been identified as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in either a regional segment or overall distinction for enterprise storage.



“We are delighted with Infinidat being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights North America Customers’ Choice for two years in a row and four times overall. We believe that it highlights that enterprises trust Infinidat to advance the capabilities and capacity of their data infrastructure with our enterprise leading-edge, cyber resilient storage solutions,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “We think that the compelling customer feedback we receive continuously on the Gartner Peer Insights reviews site showcases how we deliver an exceptional customer experience and how we have made storage significantly easier to manage with autonomous automation, while substantially lowering CAPEX and OPEX. Our commitment to customer success is not only as strong as ever, but it is also highly comprehensive from deployment to ongoing management.”

According to the report, “Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the segment quadrants are recognized through the Customers’ Choice Segment Distinction. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the average Overall Experience and the average User Interest and Adoption for the segment.”

As of March 5, 2024, Infinidat has received 492 ratings reviews for the InfiniBox® and the InfiniBox™ SSA, with an average overall score of 4.9 stars out of 5 in the Primary Storage Arrays market. Furthermore, 98% of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

Examples of Customer Reviews

The following is a sample of the reviews that Infinidat users have been posting on Gartner Peer Insights site recently:

“Outstanding performance! The InfiniBox SSA performance is astonishing with no learning curve over the non-SSA InfiniBox." – IT Principal Senior Advisor in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry



"Top class storage in the market.” – Principal Systems Engineering in the Finance



“Excellent value, performance and support is best in class compared to other vendors in this storage area.” – Storage Engineer in a Misc. Industry



“The product is worry-free…. Infinidat has really made storage management easy. They have developed a slick architecture paired with a super simple GUI.” – IT Analyst in the Services Industry



“Excellent performance and ease of use.” – Infrastructure and Cloud Architect in the Insurance Industry



“Infinidat is a great storage company to work with.” – Advanced Infrastructure Engineer in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry



“Solid platform, high availability and excellent customer support.” – Systems Engineer in the Finance Industry



“Excellent ‘white glove’ experience for support and sales. Strong pricing models.” – Systems Engineer in the Finance Industry



“Infinidat has surpassed our expectations for performance, reliability, operational efficiencies and personal customer service.” – Principal Network Systems Architect in the Manufacturing Industry



About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, go to: www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

¹ Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Arrays, Peer Contributors, February 23, 2024

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .



