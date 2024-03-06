Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC:UBQU) Announces Strategic Acquisition of Innovative Outcomes, Inc., an Established Leader in the Multi-Billion Dollar Medical Wound Care Segment

DENVER, CO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) a dynamic and innovative software development company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Innovative Outcomes, Inc. (Innovative Outcomes), a prominent player in the multi-billion-dollar medical wound care industry currently posting five million dollars per year in revenue. The strategic move is set to further strengthen Innovative Outcomes presence in the healthcare sector and enhance its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions.

Innovative Outcomes has established itself as a leading company specializing in advanced medical wound technologies. The acquisition aligns with Ubiquitech’s vision to expand its portfolio and leverage technology to address critical healthcare challenges. The integration of Innovative Outcomes into Ubiquitech’s ecosystem is expected to create synergies that will drive innovation and improve patient outcomes in the medical wound space.

CEO of Ubiquitech Software Corp. James Ballas said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for UBQU as we broaden our reach in the healthcare industry. Innovative Outcomes brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in medical wound care, aligning seamlessly with our commitment to advancing technology to enhance healthcare solutions. Together, we look forward to driving positive change, making a meaningful impact on patient care, and growing market share as quickly as possible for Innovative Outcomes.”

The combined strength of Ubiquitech and Innovative Outcomes, Inc. will accelerate research and development efforts, allowing for the creation of innovative products and services that address the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. Ubiquitech’s established technical infrastructure, coupled with Innovative Outcomes specialized knowledge in the delivery of wound care products to patients coupled with the company’s relationships with the major manufacturers and clinics, positions the merged entity as a formidable player in the industry.

CEO of Innovative Outcomes, Inc. Kevin Lamb added: “This strategic alliance opens new avenues for collaboration and growth. Joining forces with Ubiquitech Software Corp allows us to leverage their technology and marketing prowess to further enhance our medical wound care solutions and reach a broader audience. Together, we are well-positioned to pioneer advancements in healthcare technology and make a positive impact on patient experience and outcomes.”

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to its clients and partners.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture.

Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients.

As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation, Inc. annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com