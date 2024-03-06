BriaCell to Present Clinical Data in Central Nervous System (CNS) Metastasis and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Resistant Breast Cancer at the 2024 AACR Conference

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting three posters at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10 at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA. The details are listed below.



Poster 1:

Title: Efficacy of Bria-IMT regimen in inducing CNS metastasis regression

Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 4

Abstract Presentation Number: CT204

Poster 2:

Title: Efficacy and safety of SV-BR-1-GM after progression on ADC in metastatic breast cancer patients

Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 6

Abstract Presentation Number: CT206

Poster 3:

Title: Bria-OTS immunotherapy platform: Harnessing gene-modified tumor cells to reinvigorate the cancer immunity cycle for precision anti-tumor responses

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Vaccines, Antigens, and Antigen Presentation 2

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Location: Poster Section 4

Poster Board Number: 22

Abstract Presentation Number: 6753

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting three posters at the 2024 AACR, and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

