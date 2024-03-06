Cidara Therapeutics to Present Preclincal Data on Multiple Novel Drug-Fc Conjugate Candidates at American Association dor Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Abstracts to include preclinical data on several drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) candidates including multispecific CD73/PD-1 DFC, CCR5 targeting DFC and CBO421 (CD73 targeting DFC)

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the company will be presenting three abstracts and one late-breaking abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



Presentation details are summarized below:

Abstract Title: Discovery of a multispecific CD73/PD-1 targeting Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC), which improves tumor reduction compared to PD-1 monotherapy in a humanized mouse model

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D.

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Single Target and Bispecific Antibodies

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30-5:00 PM PT

Poster Board Number: 19, Section 6

Abstract Title: CBO421: A novel drug Fc-conjugate to prevent tumor immune evasion via the CD73/adenosine pathway

Presenters: Amanda Almaguer and Doug Zuill

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints and Inhibitory Molecules 2

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30-5:00 PM PT

Poster Board Number: 22, Section 4

Abstract Title: CCR5-001, a novel Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC) targeting CCR5, demonstrates potent efficacy in a colorectal cancer mouse model

Presenter: Simon Döhrmann, Ph.D.

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Single Target and Bispecific Antibodies

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30-5:00 PM PT

Poster Board Number: 22, Section 6

Abstract Title: CBO421, a novel drug Fc-conjugate, inhibits the enzymatic activity of CD73 and triggers CD73 internalization

Presenters: Elizabeth Abelovski and Nicholas Dedeic, Ph.D.

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM-12:30 PM PT

Poster Board Number: 19, Section 52

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA and EU approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

