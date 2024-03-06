Krispy Kreme® Canada expands with the opening of its first Winnipeg location

Krispy Kreme Canada to sweeten Winnipeg's landscape with new location in late spring 2024

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krispy Kreme Canada is bringing the world-famous Original Glazed® doughnut to the Prairies with the opening of its first location in Winnipeg, Manitoba in late spring. The expansion marks an exciting milestone for the growth of Krispy Kreme Canada.

The new 4,600 square foot Hot Light Theatre Shop, located at 465 Sterling Lyon Pkwy within the Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre, will offer the ultimate Krispy Kreme experience. Not only will guests be able to witness the journey of freshly made doughnuts from start to finish through the Doughnut Theatre, but they will also be able to enjoy their hot and fresh doughnuts right after they are made. This location will also be the first iteration of a new Canadian design that present and future Krispy Kreme Canada shops will adopt.

The grand opening event will feature prizes, games, and fun for all. Guests will have the chance to see the Hot Light turned on for the very first time, signaling that fresh doughnuts are being made and ready to be enjoyed! Throughout the grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly award 12 lucky guests a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of our fresh, hot, light and airy doughnuts to our friends in Winnipeg,” said Levi Hetrick, Chief Growth Officer at Krispy Kreme Canada. “The Hot Light Theatre Shop will certainly be a hit, giving a front-row seat to the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable.”

With the opening of its first Winnipeg location, Krispy Kreme Canada will also bring its successful fundraising program to the city, which aims to provide a way for qualifying community organizations to raise funds for their worthwhile causes. Schools, sports teams and charitable organizations across Winnipeg will soon be able to raise some dough by purchasing Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts at a reduced price to resell to achieve their fundraising goals. Interested groups can find more information at krispykreme.ca/fundraising-community .

The brand is expected to open the new Winnipeg location in late spring 2024. Recruiting for doughnut enthusiasts has begun and interested candidates are encouraged to visit krispykreme.ca for available information and opportunities.

About Krispy K Canada Inc.

Krispy Kreme began making the world famous Original Glazed® doughnut over 75 years ago. It was December 11, 2001 that the experience came to Canada with our first store in Mississauga, Ontario. Soon after, our first store opened in Quebec in Montreal. From then on, Krispy Kreme became a destination for those looking to experience the magic of our hot and fresh doughnuts and coffee. Krispy Kreme Canada is Canadian-owned and operated by Chris Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker. Krispy Kreme Canada now has more than 14 locations across the country and is continuing to expand. To learn more about Krispy Kreme in Canada, please visit www.krispykreme.ca

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 35 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 14,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com , or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme .

