BEZTAK AWARDED 44 KINGSLEY EXCELLENCE AWARDS, WITH ALL SEASONS BIRMINGHAM IN #1 PLACEMENT

Farmington Hills, MI. March 6 , 2024 – Beztak announced today that 44 of its residential communities were named a winner of the 2024 Kingsley Excellence Awards, which recognize companies who continually exceed industry standards and consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience.

Among the 44 communities recognized, three – All Seasons Birmingham, All Seasons Oro Valley and Creek Club received placement in the Top 100 in the country for Resident Satisfaction, with All Seasons Birmingham placed as #1 in the country.

"We are extremely honored to have 44 of our communities receive Kingsley awards, and we’re especially proud of # 1 placement in the country and the 3 Top 100 awards,” said Sam Beznos, President & CEO of Beztak. “Beztak prides itself on an excellent resident experience and spends a great deal of time training the team to provide superior customer service. It is so rewarding to see the teams that make this possible every day be recognized.”

To qualify for a Kingsley Excellence Award, property owners must have vertically integrated property management and manage 90% or more of the properties they own. A property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley IndexTM, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry, representing more than 6 million prospects and residents surveyed annually.

”Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change. The Kingsley Excellence Awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond in regard to industry standards and understand the importance of providing their customers with the highest experience,” said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the companies who exceed expectations on a continual and consistent basis. Grace Hill is proud of the contributions these companies make to the industry.”

1820 South Mount Pleasant MI AdMo Heights Washington DC Aldingbrooke Terraces and Townhomes West Bloomfield MI All Seasons Ann Arbor Ann Arbor MI All Seasons Birmingham Birmingham MI All Seasons Naples Naples FL All Seasons Oro Valley Tucson AZ All Seasons Rochester Hills Bloomfield Hills MI All Seasons West Bloomfield West Bloomfield MI Arbor Brook Apartments Murfreesboro TN Briar Cove Apartments Ann Arbor MI Central Park Estates Novi MI Creek Club Apartments Williamston MI Essex Real Estate LLC Canton MI Fairmont Park Apartments Farmington MI Five Points Auburn Hills MI Fox & Hounds Columbus OH Golf Villa Apartments Tucson AZ Grand Biscayne Biloxi MS Hermitage Indianapolis IN Lakeside Terrace Apartments Sterling Heights MI Lexington Village Apartments Madison Heights MI Lifestyle at the Bay Gulfport MS Maple Creek Apartments Sterling Heights MI Meridian Meadows Okemos MI Oro Valley Estates LLC Tucson AZ Parkside at Maple Canyon Columbus OH Pointe at Westland Cleveland TN President Madison Apartments Madison Heights MI Riverwalk Pointe Jupiter FL Sage Luxury Apartment Homes Phoenix AZ Starkweather Lofts Plymouth MI Stone Crest Mount Pleasant MI Stone Pointe Willoughby OH The Boulevard Detroit MI The Pointe at Cherry Hill Westland MI The Pointe at Highland Jackson MS The Roy Royal Oak MI Town Court West Bloomfield MI Uptown Ann Arbor Ann Arbor MI Uptown Canton MI Valley View Estates Council Bluffs IA Waters Edge Apartments Lansing MI Willowood Eastlake OH

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, Grace Hill represents more than 2300 companies for their talent performance solutions. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

About Beztak

For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.

