BEZTAK AWARDED 44 KINGSLEY EXCELLENCE AWARDS, WITH ALL SEASONS BIRMINGHAM IN #1 PLACEMENT
Farmington Hills, MI, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact:
Danette Stenta, Executive Vice President of Marketing
dstenta@beztak.com
(248) 737-6123
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
BEZTAK AWARDED 44 KINGSLEY EXCELLENCE AWARDS,
WITH ALL SEASONS BIRMINGHAM IN #1 PLACEMENT
Farmington Hills, MI. March 6 , 2024 – Beztak announced today that 44 of its residential communities were named a winner of the 2024 Kingsley Excellence Awards, which recognize companies who continually exceed industry standards and consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience.
Among the 44 communities recognized, three – All Seasons Birmingham, All Seasons Oro Valley and Creek Club received placement in the Top 100 in the country for Resident Satisfaction, with All Seasons Birmingham placed as #1 in the country.
"We are extremely honored to have 44 of our communities receive Kingsley awards, and we’re especially proud of # 1 placement in the country and the 3 Top 100 awards,” said Sam Beznos, President & CEO of Beztak. “Beztak prides itself on an excellent resident experience and spends a great deal of time training the team to provide superior customer service. It is so rewarding to see the teams that make this possible every day be recognized.”
To qualify for a Kingsley Excellence Award, property owners must have vertically integrated property management and manage 90% or more of the properties they own. A property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley IndexTM, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry, representing more than 6 million prospects and residents surveyed annually.
”Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change. The Kingsley Excellence Awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond in regard to industry standards and understand the importance of providing their customers with the highest experience,” said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the companies who exceed expectations on a continual and consistent basis. Grace Hill is proud of the contributions these companies make to the industry.”
The full list of Beztak winners are:
|1820 South
|Mount Pleasant
|MI
|AdMo Heights
|Washington
|DC
|Aldingbrooke Terraces and Townhomes
|West Bloomfield
|MI
|All Seasons Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|All Seasons Birmingham
|Birmingham
|MI
|All Seasons Naples
|Naples
|FL
|All Seasons Oro Valley
|Tucson
|AZ
|All Seasons Rochester Hills
|Bloomfield Hills
|MI
|All Seasons West Bloomfield
|West Bloomfield
|MI
|Arbor Brook Apartments
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|Briar Cove Apartments
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Central Park Estates
|Novi
|MI
|Creek Club Apartments
|Williamston
|MI
|Essex Real Estate LLC
|Canton
|MI
|Fairmont Park Apartments
|Farmington
|MI
|Five Points
|Auburn Hills
|MI
|Fox & Hounds
|Columbus
|OH
|Golf Villa Apartments
|Tucson
|AZ
|Grand Biscayne
|Biloxi
|MS
|Hermitage
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Lakeside Terrace Apartments
|Sterling Heights
|MI
|Lexington Village Apartments
|Madison Heights
|MI
|Lifestyle at the Bay
|Gulfport
|MS
|Maple Creek Apartments
|Sterling Heights
|MI
|Meridian Meadows
|Okemos
|MI
|Oro Valley Estates LLC
|Tucson
|AZ
|Parkside at Maple Canyon
|Columbus
|OH
|Pointe at Westland
|Cleveland
|TN
|President Madison Apartments
|Madison Heights
|MI
|Riverwalk Pointe
|Jupiter
|FL
|Sage Luxury Apartment Homes
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Starkweather Lofts
|Plymouth
|MI
|Stone Crest
|Mount Pleasant
|MI
|Stone Pointe
|Willoughby
|OH
|The Boulevard
|Detroit
|MI
|The Pointe at Cherry Hill
|Westland
|MI
|The Pointe at Highland
|Jackson
|MS
|The Roy
|Royal Oak
|MI
|Town Court
|West Bloomfield
|MI
|Uptown Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Uptown
|Canton
|MI
|Valley View Estates
|Council Bluffs
|IA
|Waters Edge Apartments
|Lansing
|MI
|Willowood
|Eastlake
|OH
For more information, please visit www.beztak.com .
About Grace Hill
Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, Grace Hill represents more than 2300 companies for their talent performance solutions. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.
About Beztak
For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.
Erica Dovitz Beztak 2483101917 edovitz@beztak.com