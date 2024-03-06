American Oncology Network Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (“AON” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the fastest growing community-based oncology practices, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2024, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.



To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-704-4453 or for international callers, 1-201-389-0920. The passcode for the live call is 13744271. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The Access ID for the replay call is 13744271. The replay will be available until Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.aoncology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

Investor Contact:

David Gould, Chief Financial Officer

Investors@AONcology.com