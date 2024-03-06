Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Location: Miami, FL

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Event: Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 10:45-11:10 AM ET

A webcast of the Barclays presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

