Syra Health to Present at the Life Science Investor Forum March 7th

CARMEL, Ind., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syra Health Corp. (Nasdaq: SYRA) a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health, will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 7, 2024.



DATE: March 7, 2024

TIME: 11:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 7 – March 11, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event and posted on the company’s investor relations site at ir.syrahealth.com under “Presentations.”

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Syra Health

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health , digital health , and population health by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health’s products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com .

CONTACTS:

Syra Health

Christine Drury

Communications and Marketing Director

Christined@syrahealth.com

463-395-8950

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

shamsian@lythampartners.com

646-829-9701