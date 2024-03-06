Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,195 in the last 365 days.

Araris Biotech AG to Present Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

AU ZH, Switzerland, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG (“Araris” or “the Company”), a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)- technology, today announced the company will be presenting one abstract and one late-breaking abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Presentation details are summarized below:

Abstract Title: Novel dual TOP1i ADC inducing superior tumor growth inhibition at low-drug load vs. trastuzumab deruxtecan
Presenter: Philipp Spycher, Ph.D.
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates
Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT
Poster Board Number: 3, Section 2

Abstract Title: Targeting NaPi2b with a novel dual TOP1i ADC that shows excellent biophysical properties and high efficacy in vivo
Presenter: Isabella Attinger-Toller, Ph.D.
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2
Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT
Poster Board Number: 12, Section 52

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. With a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, Araris leverages its proprietary, ready-to-use linker-payload platforms and site-specific conjugation techniques to create a new frontier in targeted therapeutics. The company’s innovative approach ensures that ADCs are generated to be highly efficacious and tolerable as exemplified in experiments using its topoisomerase- and auristatin- based linker-payloads, potentially providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on X and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contact:
Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D.
Acting Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com

Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
646-970-4682


Primary Logo

You just read:

Araris Biotech AG to Present Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more