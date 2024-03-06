Araris Biotech AG to Present Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024
AU ZH, Switzerland, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG (“Araris” or “the Company”), a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)- technology, today announced the company will be presenting one abstract and one late-breaking abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Presentation details are summarized below:
Abstract Title: Novel dual TOP1i ADC inducing superior tumor growth inhibition at low-drug load vs. trastuzumab deruxtecan
Presenter: Philipp Spycher, Ph.D.
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates
Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT
Poster Board Number: 3, Section 2
Abstract Title: Targeting NaPi2b with a novel dual TOP1i ADC that shows excellent biophysical properties and high efficacy in vivo
Presenter: Isabella Attinger-Toller, Ph.D.
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2
Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT
Poster Board Number: 12, Section 52
About Araris Biotech AG
Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. With a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, Araris leverages its proprietary, ready-to-use linker-payload platforms and site-specific conjugation techniques to create a new frontier in targeted therapeutics. The company’s innovative approach ensures that ADCs are generated to be highly efficacious and tolerable as exemplified in experiments using its topoisomerase- and auristatin- based linker-payloads, potentially providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.
For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on X and LinkedIn.
Corporate Contact:
Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D.
Acting Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com
Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
646-970-4682