Araris Biotech AG to Present Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

AU ZH, Switzerland, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG (“Araris” or “the Company”), a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)- technology, today announced the company will be presenting one abstract and one late-breaking abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



Presentation details are summarized below:

Abstract Title: Novel dual TOP1i ADC inducing superior tumor growth inhibition at low-drug load vs. trastuzumab deruxtecan

Presenter: Philipp Spycher, Ph.D.

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT

Poster Board Number: 3, Section 2

Abstract Title: Targeting NaPi2b with a novel dual TOP1i ADC that shows excellent biophysical properties and high efficacy in vivo

Presenter: Isabella Attinger-Toller, Ph.D.

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Poster Board Number: 12, Section 52

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. With a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, Araris leverages its proprietary, ready-to-use linker-payload platforms and site-specific conjugation techniques to create a new frontier in targeted therapeutics. The company’s innovative approach ensures that ADCs are generated to be highly efficacious and tolerable as exemplified in experiments using its topoisomerase- and auristatin- based linker-payloads, potentially providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on X and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contact:

Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D.

Acting Chief Executive Officer

info@ararisbiotech.com

www.ararisbiotech.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications, LLC

veames@lifescicomms.com

646-970-4682