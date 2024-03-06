Avalyn to Participate in Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhalation therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Lyn Baranowski, chief executive officer of Avalyn, and members of management will participate in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference.



Format: 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhalation therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. Avalyn’s pipeline is led by AP01, an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety over existing therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com.

