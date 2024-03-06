Adlucent Unveils BEACON Application on Google Cloud Marketplace, Expanding Client Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlucent, a leading performance media, analytics, and data agency and Advantage Solutions Inc. company, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge BEACON application on Google Cloud Marketplace. BEACON enables digital marketers to bring together their first-party data with their data stored in BigQuery, and provides another means to easily implement Google’s enhanced conversions via the Google Ads API, offering optimal flexibility and control over advertiser data. With BEACON, advertisers can benefit from privacy-focused data controls over their first-party data and inform marketing and advertising campaigns with more complete data, helping companies achieve above-and-beyond results for their digital marketing campaigns and maximize revenue potential.



“Bringing Adlucent to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow its BEACON application on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Adlucent can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

BEACON gives digital marketers more options to implement powerful advertising tools effortlessly, with additional controls over their data, specifying the data they want to transfer from BigQuery to Google Ads and enabling post-conversion uploads.

"We are thrilled to launch our first application, BEACON, on Google Cloud Marketplace. Since our founding, Adlucent has been creating purpose-built technology to better serve our clients and to lead the industry evolution towards always-relevant marketing. The development of BEACON is one more step towards this goal and helping clients and businesses to achieve ever better outcomes with the unification of human + machine," said Ashwani Dhar, CEO of Adlucent.

This strategic move comes on the heels of Adlucent achieving Google Cloud partner status, reinforcing the commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions to clients. With BEACON now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can use an even more robust suite of tools to optimize their advertising efforts.

For more information on BEACON and its features, please visit Google Cloud Marketplace .

About Adlucent

Adlucent is the media, analytics, and data agency that proves outperformance has no limit. Our mantra of better every day is woven throughout our scientific approach to digital marketing, constantly monitoring, adjusting, questioning, and testing new strategies to ensure our clients make breakthroughs, not bets.

At Adlucent, we work hand in hand with retail and services companies to foster transparent partnerships and deliver custom, predictive programs designed to crush marketing goals (and the competition). Our paid media services include search, shopping, social, retail media networks, display video, and programmatic. Fueled by our purpose-built technology, analytics solutions, and performance creative services, Adlucent unifies the best of human + machine to help clients maximize ROI and capture market share.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with employees across the United States, Adlucent is part of Advantage Solutions and ranked one of the top marketing companies in the U.S. by AdAge.

Media Contact:

Sarah Abram

Senior Marketing Manager, Adlucent

sarah.abram@adlucent.com