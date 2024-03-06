AI & Workplace Learning LAB by Elliott Masie Explores the Futures of Employee Training and Development
Elliott Masie’s AI & Learning LAB focused on workplace learning and talent professionals to take place April 24-25 2024 in Saratoga Springs, NY.SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elliott Masie’s AI & Learning LAB and Updates is an intensive exploration of the futures of workplace learning and talent development. Masie is bringing together 50 learning, talent and HR colleagues from around the world to explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on how our employees will learn their new or changing The LAB will take place April 24 and 25, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, NY – http://www.masie.com
Alumni of the previous AI & Learning LABS have included global organizations such as Prudential, PwC, CharterSteel, ESRI, Crowe, Deloitte, InterSystems, Imanet, Capital One, Erie Insurance, Cisco, Axalta, Konica Minolta, Edward Jones and many government and military agencies including the United States Marine Corps and Defense Intelligence.
LAB host Elliott Masie shared. “In a nutshell we’re going to spend 2 days exploring how AI, Generative AI, Content Curation AI, Augmented Media and other emerging technologies may change, enhance, extend, replace or disrupt workplace learning."
AI can be used to personalize learning, provide 24/7 access to learning chatbots and tutors, create and evolve content, video and simulations.
Participants Will Explore and Discuss These AI & Learning Impacts in the LAB:
• How do we process and experiment with weekly announcements and developments in AI?
• How will jobs evolve, change or be automated in the workplace?
• How do we avoid being “AI Washed” by suppliers adding AI functionality to their marketing?
• What are current AI & Learning deployments and lessons learned from major corporations?
Over the past 40 years, Elliott Masie has created and produced 6 different events and conferences in the Learning, Support, Technology and e-Learning Fields. “I am excited to explore this new and rapidly-growing tech, as it is already impacting the Learning and Training field and will continue to for quite some time,” he said of the upcoming AI & Learning LAB and Updates. Masie was the founder and producer of Computer Training & Support Conferences, TechLearn Conferences, Learning Conferences, and Interactive Conferences, as well as a TONY-Nominated Broadway Producer of over 40 shows.
For information and registration details for Elliott Masie’s AI & Learning LAB and Updates, go to http://www.masie.com
