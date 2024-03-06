Scrubber System Market Soars to USD 8.12 BN by 2030, Driven by Environmental Imperatives, Improving the Quality of Air
Rising concern over GHG emission compels industries worldwide to adopt scrubber systems, promoting cleaner air and complying with stringent regulations.
Scrubber System Market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 8.12 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Scrubber System Market Size, valued at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 8.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.
— Devanand Mamilwar
The global scrubber system market is experiencing a significant surge driven by the growing concerns over environmental pollution and stringent regulations on emissions. Scrubber systems, designed to remove pollutants from exhaust gases, have become imperative for industries striving to reduce their carbon footprint. This market's growth is further fueled by the increasing adoption of scrubber systems in maritime vessels to comply with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) regulations on sulfur emissions. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the development of hybrid scrubber systems and the integration of digital monitoring solutions, are enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of scrubber systems, thereby attracting more investments and driving market expansion.
Innovations and collaborations are reshaping the landscape of the scrubber system market, paving the way for sustainable and cost-effective solutions. Market players are focusing on research and development activities to introduce advanced scrubber technologies that not only meet regulatory requirements but also offer economic benefits to end-users. Furthermore, strategic partnerships between scrubber system manufacturers and shipping companies are fostering the adoption of scrubber systems across the maritime sector. These collaborations aim to provide tailored solutions, streamline installation processes, and ensure seamless operations, thus accelerating market growth. With increasing awareness about environmental conservation
and the pressing need to curb air pollution, the scrubber system market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.
Key plyers
• B&W
• CECO
• Alfa Laval
• Dupont
• Evoqua
• Fuji Electric
• GEA
• Wartsila
• Hamon Research-Cottrell
• Yara Marine
• Verantis
Market Report Scope
The Scrubber System is a pivotal technology in the crusade against industrial air pollution, playing a crucial role in environmental compliance. It effectively removes harmful pollutants from industrial exhaust gases, encompassing sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. The system operates by passing exhaust gas through scrubbing devices, utilizing diverse chemical and physical processes for pollutant removal. Industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and chemical manufacturing widely employ Scrubber Systems, not only enhancing environmental protection but also safeguarding worker health. With global air quality concerns and increasing regulations, the installation of scrubbers is becoming imperative for various industries, fostering the growth of the scrubber system market.
Market Analysis
Governments globally are enacting stringent air pollution prevention policies and laws to curb industrial emissions. Notably, North America and Europe are early adopters, with the EPA in the U.S. enforcing regulations like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. Similarly, the European Union sets ambitious air quality goals, necessitating continuous monitoring and strict emission norms for large-scale industrial installations. Developing regions in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are also joining the movement, establishing environmental emission norms to combat pollution. These regulations drive the adoption of scrubber systems, making them indispensable for industries worldwide. Environmental Mandates Drive Unprecedented Growth in Scrubber System Market, The imperative to combat air pollution and adhere to stringent environmental regulations propels the unprecedented growth of the Scrubber System Market. As industries grapple with rising concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for scrubber systems is skyrocketing. These systems not only facilitate compliance with environmental standards but also contribute significantly to reducing harmful pollutants, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring the health and safety of workers.
Segment Analysis:
By Product Type:
The wet scrubber system segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR, efficiently collecting both particulates and gases in a single system. Modern wet scrubbers can remove up to 95% of contaminants, making them highly efficient.
By Application:
Gaseous/chemical cleaning dominates the market, addressing the complex reactions of chemicals emitted from power plants and industries. The need to eliminate these particulates fuels the demand for scrubbers in gaseous/chemical cleaning.
By End-User Industry:
The marine segment is poised to be the largest during the forecast period, driven by the International Maritime Organization's sulfur cap on marine fuels. Strict regulations regarding shipping emissions enhance the demand for exhaust gas cleaning technology, emphasizing the market's growth in the marine sector.
Regional Development:
The Asia Pacific region leads the scrubber system market due to robust economic growth, increasing industrialization, and stringent environmental regulations. Economic development, industrial expansion, and regulatory compliance drive the adoption of scrubber systems. In Europe, the market is propelled by the demand for cleaner energy, strict environmental regulations, and the IMO's regulations mandating scrubber system use in ships. The region's robust shipping industry and growing adoption of hybrid scrubber systems further contribute to market growth.
Key Takeaways:
Scrubber System Market poised to reach USD 8.12 Billion by 2030, driven by environmental mandates.
Wet scrubber systems lead in efficiency, growing at the highest CAGR.
Gaseous/chemical cleaning dominates applications, addressing complex chemical reactions.
Marine sector emerges as the largest end-user, complying with stringent shipping emissions regulations.
Recent Developments:
In March 2022, Alfa Laval secured a contract with Evergreen Marine Corporation to provide PureSOx scrubbers for the ship Ace Ever, enhancing the vessel's environmental performance.
In November 2021, Wartsila inked a deal with Trasmed GLE S.L. to install its open-loop exhaust gas abatement technology on two passenger ferries, contributing to sustainable maritime practices in the Mediterranean Sea.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 Forces Model
Chapter 7 Scrubber System Market Segmentation, By Product Type
Chapter 8 Scrubber System Market Segmentation, By Orientation
Chapter 9 Scrubber System Market Segmentation, By Application
Chapter 11 Scrubber System Market Segmentation, By End-use Industry
Chapter 12 PEST Analysis
Chapter 13 Regional Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profile
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 16 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 17 Conclusion
