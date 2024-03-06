Amesite Announces Launch of Active Shooter Preparedness App with World Renowned Expert Chris Grollnek

New App Addresses Large Law Enforcement and Other Government Agencies Market – and Beyond

DETROIT, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces the launch of its mobile safety application, slated for March 31, 2024, to offer Active Shooter Preparedness content developed together with world renowned expert Chris Grollnek.



The application will serve Grollnek’s expansive audience and customer base, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies, small to large corporations and businesses, the entire government sector, public entities, and other organizations. This broad client base reflects the universal need for effective crisis response training across all sectors of society.

Chris Grollnek, a globally respected authority on active shooter situations and prevention strategies and founder of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), brings his extensive experience to the platform. "Last year alone, we delivered over 150 live trainings, logging 290,000 air miles traveling worldwide to teach, train, and consult. Our training from the United States Attorney's Office to the Department of Justice was fielded in 2023, and was made available to all 115,000 DOJ employees. With the Amesite safety app, we will extend our reach to a global audience that needs our support, making critical training more accessible and immediate," stated Grollnek.

Executive Director for the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), Glenn G. Norling, added, “Chris has traveled everywhere, including keynoting at the World Police Summit in Dubai in 2023. This partnership with Amesite and the development of this app now gives us a significant leap forward in furthering our mission. This technology transcends international boundaries, allowing us to further deliver our message."

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, stated, "Global thought leaders like Chris need a platform to deliver online consulting and learning, and Amesite is that home. Our AI-powered platform offers best-in-class infrastructure and learning programs that are quickly and efficiently deployed. We are thrilled to support Chris in helping keep organizations and communities safer, 24/7 and globally."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

