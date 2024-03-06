Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Company delivers fourth quarter net sales growth of 21% , led by 35% growth in Abercrombie brands



Full year net sales of $4.28 billion , up 16% to 2022 , driven by comparable sales up 13%

Full year net sales growth across regions and brands; Abercrombie brands comparable sales up 23%

Full year operating margin of 11.3%, highest in fifteen years and up 880 basis points to full year 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the fourteen week fourth quarter and fifty-three week year ended February 3, 2024. These compare to results for the thirteen week fourth quarter and fifty-two week year ended January 28, 2023. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am incredibly proud of how we performed throughout fiscal 2023, finishing with fourth quarter year-over-year net sales growth of 21%, which exceeded our January business update expectations. Our strong fourth quarter was fueled by sales growth across regions and brands. Abercrombie brands grew net sales 35%, continuing an impressive multi-quarter growth trend, while Hollister brands grew 9%, delivering a third consecutive quarter of sales growth. By staying close to our customers, tightly controlling inventories and continuing to operate with financial discipline, our team delivered year-over-year fourth quarter operating margin expansion of 800 basis points, reaching 15.3%.

Following several years of transformation across our brands, people and operating model, fiscal 2023 was a defining year for our company. In the first full year of our Always Forward Plan, we executed our playbook, delivering the right product, voice and experience across regions and brands to our global customers. Abercrombie brands finished an exceptional year with 27% net sales growth over 2022, reflecting a strong 10% compound annual growth rate from fiscal 2019. Hollister brands completed a return to sales growth of 6% over fiscal 2022, reconnecting with teen customers. Operationally, we fueled sales growth using our well-developed inventory chase capabilities while funding critical long-term investments in our people, stores and key technology platforms. Compared to 2022, we grew annual net sales 16%, improved gross profit rate by 600 basis points and delivered an operating margin of 11.3%, our highest in 15 years and above our 2025 Always Forward Plan operating margin target.

We entered fiscal 2024 in a position of strength with momentum across our brand portfolio. The success of our playbook gives us confidence that we can now shift more of our focus to expanding our global customer base. This year, our goal is to deliver sustainable, profitable growth while making the necessary investments to build and support our longer-term ambition of $5 billion in global sales.”

Details related to net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP $ 2.97 $ 0.75 $ 6.22 $ 0.05 Excluded items, net of tax effect (1) — (0.07 ) (0.06 ) (0.20 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 2.97 $ 0.81 $ 6.28 $ 0.25 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 0.07 — (0.13 ) Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency $ 2.97 $ 0.88 $ 6.28 $ 0.12 (1) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset impairment charges and the tax effect of pre-tax excluded items. (2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.

A summary of results for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024:

Net sales of $1.5 billion up 21% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 21% on a constant currency basis. The additional week in fiscal 2023 benefited fourth quarter net sales by approximately $50 million, or 430 basis points.

of $1.5 billion up 21% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 21% on a constant currency basis. The additional week in fiscal 2023 benefited fourth quarter net sales by approximately $50 million, or 430 basis points. Comparable sales up 16%.

up 16%. Gross profit rate of 62.9%, up 720 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by 430 basis points of higher average unit retail and 290 basis points associated with lower freight and raw material costs.

of 62.9%, up 720 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by 430 basis points of higher average unit retail and 290 basis points associated with lower freight and raw material costs. Operating expense, excluding other operating income, net, was up 19% as compared to last year, with the increase driven by higher incentive compensation, marketing, inflation, the 53rd reporting week and digital and technology expenses. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 47.6% from 48.3% last year.

excluding other operating income, net, was up 19% as compared to last year, with the increase driven by higher incentive compensation, marketing, inflation, the 53rd reporting week and digital and technology expenses. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 47.6% from 48.3% last year. Operating income of $223 million as compared to $87 million and $92 million last year, on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

of $223 million as compared to $87 million and $92 million last year, on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. Net income per diluted share of $2.97 as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $0.75 and $0.81 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

A summary of results for the full year ended February 3, 2024:

Net sales of $4.3 billion up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis. The additional week in fiscal 2023 benefited net sales by approximately $50 million, or 140 basis points.

of $4.3 billion up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis. The additional week in fiscal 2023 benefited net sales by approximately $50 million, or 140 basis points. Comparable sales up 13%.

up 13%. Gross profit rate of 62.9%, up approximately 600 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by 340 basis points of higher average unit retail and 300 basis points from the combination of lower freight costs and higher raw materials. Results were partially offset by 30 basis points from the adverse impact of exchange rates.

of 62.9%, up approximately 600 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by 340 basis points of higher average unit retail and 300 basis points from the combination of lower freight costs and higher raw materials. Results were partially offset by 30 basis points from the adverse impact of exchange rates. Operating expense, excluding other operating income, net, was up 10% as compared to last year with increases in incentive compensation, inflation, marketing, the 53rd reporting week and digital and technology expenses. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 51.7% from 54.5% last year.

excluding other operating income, net, was up 10% as compared to last year with increases in incentive compensation, inflation, marketing, the 53rd reporting week and digital and technology expenses. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 51.7% from 54.5% last year. Operating income of $485 million and $489 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. This compares to operating income last year of $93 million and $107 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

of $485 million and $489 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. This compares to operating income last year of $93 million and $107 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. Net income per diluted share of $6.22 and $6.28 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $0.05 and $0.25 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

Net Sales

Net sales by segment and brand for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:

Fourth Quarter (in thousands) 2023 2022 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by segment: (1) Americas (3) $ 1,191,259 $ 971,091 23% 17% EMEA (4) 219,050 193,400 13% 10% APAC (5) 42,598 35,323 21% 21% Total company $ 1,452,907 $ 1,199,814 21% 16% Net sales by brand: 2023 2022 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Abercrombie (6) 755,203 560,438 35% 28% Hollister (7) $ 697,704 $ 639,376 9% 6% Total company $ 1,452,907 $ 1,199,814 21% 16%





Full Year (in thousands) 2023 2022 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by segment: (1) Americas (3) $ 3,455,674 $ 2,920,157 18% 13% EMEA (4) 687,095 658,794 4% 7% APAC (5) 137,908 118,800 16% 26% Total company $ 4,280,677 $ 3,697,751 16% 13% Net sales by brand: 2023 2022 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Abercrombie (6) 2,201,686 1,734,866 27% 23% Hollister (7) $ 2,078,991 $ 1,962,885 6% 4% Total company $ 4,280,677 $ 3,697,751 16% 13% (1) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the segment that fulfills the order. (2) Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion. (3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America. (4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. (6) Abercrombie brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids. (7) Hollister brands includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks.





Financial Position and Liquidity

As of February 3, 2024 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $901 million as compared to $518 million last year.

of $901 million as compared to $518 million last year. Inventories of $469 million, a decrease of approximately 7% over last year.

of $469 million, a decrease of approximately 7% over last year. Long-term gross borrowings under the company's senior secured notes of $223 million (the "Senior Secured Notes") which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum.

under the company's senior secured notes of $223 million (the "Senior Secured Notes") which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum. Borrowing available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") of $299 million.

under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") of $299 million. Liquidity, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $1.2 billion. This compares to liquidity of $0.9 billion as of January 28, 2023.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company's cash flows for the full year ended February 3, 2024 are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $653 million.

of $653 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $157 million.

of $157 million. Net cash used for financing activities of $111 million.

For the full year ended February 3, 2024 the company spent $78 million to purchase $77 million at par value of its outstanding senior secured notes.

Depreciation and amortization was $141 million for fiscal 2023 as compared to $132 million in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company expects:

Net sales growth in the range of 4% to 6% from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2023, which includes the adverse impact of approximately $50 million from the 53rd reporting week in fiscal 2023. We expect Abercrombie brands will continue to outperform Hollister brands and the Americas will continue to lead the regional performance. We also expect the year-over-year growth rate to be higher in the first half of the year, partially due to the calendar shifts from the 53rd week in 2023.

growth in the range of 4% to 6% from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2023, which includes the adverse impact of approximately $50 million from the 53rd reporting week in fiscal 2023. We expect Abercrombie brands will continue to outperform Hollister brands and the Americas will continue to lead the regional performance. We also expect the year-over-year growth rate to be higher in the first half of the year, partially due to the calendar shifts from the 53rd week in 2023. Operating margin to be around 12%, compared to an adjusted operating margin of 11.4% in fiscal 2023. We expect the year-over-year improvement to be driven by a higher gross profit rate.

to be around 12%, compared to an adjusted operating margin of 11.4% in fiscal 2023. We expect the year-over-year improvement to be driven by a higher gross profit rate. Effective tax rate to be in the mid-to-high 20s with the rate being sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income.

Capital expenditures of approximately $170 million.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects:

Net sales to be up low double-digits to fiscal first quarter 2023 level of $836 million.

to be up low double-digits to fiscal first quarter 2023 level of $836 million. Operating margin to be in the range of 8% to 10% compared to adjusted operating margin of 4.6% in Q1 2023.

to be in the range of 8% to 10% compared to adjusted operating margin of 4.6% in Q1 2023. Effective tax rate to be around 10%, which is lower than the company’s statutory federal income tax rate primarily due to anticipated discrete federal income tax benefits relating to the vesting of share-based compensation, and is sensitive to the Company's actual stock price on the vesting dates.

Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income and net income per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined "Hollister brands" refers to Hollister and Gilly Hicks and "Abercrombie brands" refers to Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids. Additionally, references to "Americas" includes North America and South America, "EMEA" includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and "APAC" includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 % of Net Sales January 28, 2023 % of Net Sales Net sales $ 1,452,907 100.0 % $ 1,199,814 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 539,338 37.1 % 531,529 44.3 % Gross profit 913,569 62.9 % 668,285 55.7 % Stores and distribution expense 499,075 34.4 % 441,959 36.8 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 193,234 13.3 % 138,084 11.5 % Other operating (income) expense, net (1,541 ) (0.1) % 1,220 0.1 % Operating income 222,801 15.3 % 87,022 7.3 % Interest (income) expense, net (4,839 ) (0.3) % 4,113 0.3 % Income before income taxes 227,640 15.7 % 82,909 6.9 % Income tax expense 66,537 4.6 % 42,218 3.5 % Net income 161,103 11.1 % 40,691 3.4 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,656 0.2 % 2,358 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 158,447 10.9 % $ 38,333 3.2 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 3.13 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 2.97 $ 0.75 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,559 49,216 Diluted 53,399 51,217





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fifty-Three Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 % of Net Sales January 28, 2023 % of Net Sales Net sales $ 4,280,677 100.0 % $ 3,697,751 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 1,587,265 37.1 % 1,593,213 43.1 % Gross profit 2,693,412 62.9 % 2,104,538 56.9 % Stores and distribution expense 1,571,737 36.7 % 1,496,962 40.5 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 642,877 15.0 % 517,602 14.0 % Other operating income, net (5,873 ) (0.1) % (2,674 ) (0.1) % Operating income 484,671 11.3 % 92,648 2.5 % Interest expense, net 372 0.0 % 25,632 0.7 % Income before income taxes 484,299 11.3 % 67,016 1.8 % Income tax expense 148,886 3.5 % 56,631 1.5 % Net income 335,413 7.8 % 10,385 0.3 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,290 0.2 % 7,569 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 328,123 7.7 % $ 2,816 0.1 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 6.53 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 6.22 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,250 50,307 Diluted 52,726 52,327

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors’ understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company’s performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 4,436 $ 4,436 $ — Operating income 484,671 (4,436 ) 489,107 Income before income taxes 484,299 (4,436 ) 488,735 Income tax expense (3) 148,886 (1,231 ) 150,117 Net income attributable to A&F $ 328,123 $ (3,205 ) $ 331,328 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 6.22 $ (0.06 ) $ 6.28 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 52,726 52,726 (1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store impairment charges of $4.4 million. (3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

Items Adjusted

Non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 14,031 $ 14,031 $ — Operating income 92,648 (14,031 ) 106,679 Income before income taxes 67,016 (14,031 ) 81,047 Income tax expense (3) 56,631 (3,802 ) 60,433 Net income attributable to A&F $ 2,816 $ (10,229 ) $ 13,045 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 0.05 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.25 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 52,327 52,327 (1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset asset impairment charges of $14.0 million. (3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Fourteen Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 and Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) Net sales 2023 2022 % Change GAAP (1) $ 1,452,907 $ 1,199,814 21 % Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 5,287 0 % Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 1,452,907 $ 1,205,101 21 % Gross profit 2023 2022 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 913,569 $ 668,285 720 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 3,702 (10 ) Gross profit on a constant currency basis $ 913,569 $ 671,987 710 Operating income 2023 2022 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 222,801 $ 87,022 800 Excluded items (4) — (4,695 ) (30 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 222,801 $ 91,717 770 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 4,232 (40 ) Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 222,801 $ 95,949 730 Net income per share attributable to A&F 2023 2022 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 2.97 $ 0.75 $ 2.22 Excluded items, net of tax (4) — (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 2.97 $ 0.81 $ 2.16 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 0.07 (0.07 ) Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 2.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.09 (1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate. (3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change. (4) Excluded items consist of pre-tax asset store impairment charges of $4.7 million for the prior year.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) Net sales 2023 2022 % Change GAAP (1) $ 4,280,677 $ 3,697,751 16% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 6,500 0% Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 4,280,677 $ 3,704,251 16% Gross profit 2023 2022 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 2,693,412 $ 2,104,538 600 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (8,969 ) 30 Gross profit on a constant currency basis $ 2,693,412 $ 2,095,569 630 Operating income 2023 2022 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 484,671 $ 92,648 880 Excluded items (4) (4,436 ) (14,031 ) (30) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 489,107 $ 106,679 850 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (9,608 ) 30 Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 489,107 $ 97,071 880 Net income per share attributable to A&F 2023 2022 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 6.22 $ 0.05 $ 6.17 Excluded items, net of tax (4) (0.06 ) (0.20 ) (0.14) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 6.28 $ 0.25 $ 6.03 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.13 ) 0.13 Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 6.28 $ 0.12 $ 6.16 (1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate. (3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change. (4) Excluded items consist of pre-tax asset store impairment charges of $4.4 million and $14.0 million for the current year and prior year, respectively.









Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Segment and Brand Fourteen Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 and Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 GAAP

% Change Non-GAAP Constant Currency Basis

% Change GAAP GAAP Impact From Changes In

Foreign Currency Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by segment: (2) Americas (3) $ 1,191,259 $ 971,091 $ (58 ) $ 971,033 23 % 23 % EMEA (4) 219,050 193,400 6,374 199,774 13 % 10 % APAC (5) 42,598 35,323 (1,029 ) 34,294 21 % 24 % Total company $ 1,452,907 $ 1,199,814 $ 5,287 $ 1,205,101 21 % 21 % 2023 2022 GAAP

% Change Non-GAAP Constant Currency Basis

% Change GAAP GAAP Impact From Changes In

Foreign Currency Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by brand: Abercrombie (6) 755,203 560,438 843 561,281 35 % 35 % Hollister (7) $ 697,704 $ 639,376 $ 4,444 $ 643,820 9 % 8 % Total company $ 1,452,907 $ 1,199,814 $ 5,287 $ 1,205,101 21 % 21 % (1) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. (2) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the segment that fulfills the order. (3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America. (4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. (6) Abercrombie brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids. (7) Hollister brands includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Segment and Brand Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 GAAP

% Change



Non-GAAP Constant Currency Basis

% Change



GAAP GAAP Impact From Changes In

Foreign Currency Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by segment: (2) Americas (3) $ 3,455,674 $ 2,920,157 $ (3,925 ) $ 2,916,232 18 % 18 % EMEA (4) 687,095 658,794 15,498 674,292 4 % 2 % APAC (5) 137,908 118,800 (5,073 ) 113,727 16 % 21 % Total company $ 4,280,677 $ 3,697,751 $ 6,500 $ 3,704,251 16 % 16 % 2023 2022 GAAP

% Change



Non-GAAP Constant Currency Basis

% Change



GAAP GAAP Impact From Changes In

Foreign Currency Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by brand: Abercrombie (6) $ 2,201,686 $ 1,734,866 $ (1,234 ) $ 1,733,632 27 % 27 % Hollister (7) 2,078,991 1,962,885 7,734 1,970,619 6 % 5 % Total company $ 4,280,677 $ 3,697,751 $ 6,500 $ 3,704,251 16 % 16 % (1) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. (2) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the segment that fulfills the order. (3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America. (4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. (6) Abercrombie brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids. (7) Hollister brands includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 900,884 $ 517,602 Receivables 78,346 104,506 Inventories 469,466 505,621 Other current assets 88,569 100,289 Total current assets 1,537,265 1,228,018 Property and equipment, net 538,033 551,585 Operating lease right-of-use assets 678,256 723,550 Other assets 220,679 209,947 Total assets $ 2,974,233 $ 2,713,100 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 296,976 $ 258,895 Accrued expenses 436,655 413,303 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 179,625 213,979 Income taxes payable 53,564 16,023 Total current liabilities 966,820 902,200 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities $ 646,624 $ 713,361 Long-term borrowings, net 222,119 296,852 Other liabilities 88,683 94,118 Total long-term liabilities 957,426 1,104,331 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders’ equity 1,035,160 694,841 Noncontrolling interests 14,827 11,728 Total stockholders’ equity 1,049,987 706,569 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,974,233 $ 2,713,100





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fifty-Three Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Operating activities Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 653,422 $ (2,343 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (157,797 ) $ (164,566 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 615 11,891 Withdrawal of Rabbi Trust assets — 12,000 Net cash used for investing activities $ (157,182 ) $ (140,675 ) Financing activities Purchase of senior secured notes (77,972 ) (7,862 ) Payment of debt issuance costs and fees (180 ) (181 ) Purchases of common stock — (125,775 ) Other financing activities (33,049 ) (21,511 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (111,201 ) $ (155,329 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash $ (2,923 ) $ (8,452 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents $ 382,116 $ (306,799 ) Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period $ 527,569 $ 834,368 Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 909,685 $ 527,569



