Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

BOSTON, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that the company will present preclinical data on its conditionally active immuno-oncology programs at upcoming scientific conferences.



Details of the company’s presentations are as follows:

Keystone Symposia’s Cancer Immunotherapy: Beyond Immune Checkpoint Blockade and Overcoming Resistance



Title: VISTA checkpoint targeting by SNS-101, a pH-selective antibody with enhanced safety and pharmacokinetic profiles, alters the tumor microenvironment and overcomes immune checkpoint inhibitor resistance

Presenter: Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Session: Progress in Drugging the TIGIT and VISTA Pathways

Date and time: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 3 – 4:30 p.m. PT



Material from the presentation will also be presented in a poster at the conference, as detailed:

Poster Number: 3021

Session: Poster Session 3

Date and time: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. PT





VISTA checkpoint targeting by SNS-101, a pH-selective antibody with enhanced safety and pharmacokinetic profiles, alters the tumor microenvironment and overcomes immune checkpoint inhibitor resistance Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer Progress in Drugging the TIGIT and VISTA Pathways Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 3 – 4:30 p.m. PT Material from the presentation will also be presented in a poster at the conference, as detailed: 3021 Poster Session 3 Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. PT American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024



Title: Conditionally active CD28xVISTA bispecific antibodies induce myeloid-driven tumor-specific T-cell co-stimulation for improved cancer immunotherapy

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Modulation Employing Agonist or Co-Stimulatory Approaches

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 3

Abstract Number: 5294



About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “believe”, “designed to,” “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development and potential therapeutic benefits and safety profile of Sensei’s product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Sensei’s product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical trials and early results from the clinical trial of SNS-101, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei’s product candidates, including SNS-101; the risk that Sensei’s product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that Sensei anticipates; risks associated with Sensei’s dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, including sole source suppliers, over which Sensei may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of Sensei’s estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 29, 2024 and Sensei’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Michael Biega

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Sensei Biotherapeutics

mbiega@senseibio.com

Media Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com