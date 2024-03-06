Else Nutrition Increases Canadian Market Penetration with Premier Ontario Retail Partner

Over 35 Additional Retail Locations in Ontario Now Carry Else Nutrition's Ready-To-Drink Kids Shakes Alongside Toddler and Baby Cereal Lines





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) (“Else” or the “Company”), is proud to announce a significant expansion of its plant-based nutrition products in Canada, which are now available on the shelves at over 35 locations of a leading Ontario-based retail grocery chain dedicated to quality food and customer service. This agreement brings Else’s Clean Label Certified Baby Cereals, Toddler Nutritional Supplement, and Kids Ready-to-Drink Shakes, in both Chocolate and Vanilla, into the hands of additional health-conscious families across Ontario.

“We are thrilled to partner with yet another prominent Canadian retailer, in order to bring our plant-based nutrition products to more Canadian families. Being placed on the shelves of this premier retailer not only enhances our traction and exposure in Southern Ontario, Canada’s most dynamic and populous market with over 5,000 grocery doors, but also enhances our overall expansion strategy in the Canadian market. We believe their selection of our products reflects their confidence and the growing demand for Else Nutrition’s offerings, further highlighting our momentum in Canada. This launch is a meaningful step in our mission to provide wholesome and delicious nutrition options to children at all stages of their growth,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition’s offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids’ nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

“2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at Milan’s Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



