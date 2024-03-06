Hernia Repair Market is Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hernia Repair market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $5.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is largely driven by the technological advancements and advantages of mesh in hernia repair. Furthermore, availability of reimbursement is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Hernia Repair Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $5.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Clinical indication, Surgery type, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth potential offered by emerging markets Key Market Driver Increasing hernia prevalence

Based on the product, hernia repair is segmented into mesh, sutures, mesh fixator, and other products. During the forecast period, meshes are expected to dominate the hernia repair market. The growth of the mesh segment will be driven by availability of wide range of existing mesh types and the introduction of advanced meshes.

Based on clinical indication, hernia repair is segmented into inguinal hernia, ventral hernia, femoral hernia, hiatal hernia and other clinical indications. During the forecast period, inguinal hernia is expected to dominate the hernia repair market. Inguinal hernia is the most common type of hernia furthermore in males than females which is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Based on surgery type, the hernia repair market is segmented into laparoscopic surgery, open surgery and robotic surgery. During the forecast period, the open surgery segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The economical approach and time efficiency of the technique led to the increasing adoption of hernia repair is the major driver for growth.

Based on end user, the hernia repair market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. During the forecast period, hospitals & clinics is expected to account for the largest market share in the hernia repair market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for hernia repair products in hospitals & clinics.

The hernia repair market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the hernia repair market in 2024. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of a large target patient population, improving diagnosis and treatment rates for hernia, and growing adoption of advanced treatment options in several Asia Pacific countries.

Hernia Repair market major players covered in the report, such as:

Ethicon Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

W. L. Gore & Associates (US)

Cook Group Inc (US)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global hernia repair market based on product, clinical indication, surgery type, end user, and region.

Global Hernia repair Market, by Product

Mesh Synthetic Mesh Biologic Mesh

Suture Absorbable Suture Non-Absorbable Suture

Mesh Fixator Tach Applicators Glue Applicators

Other Products

Global Hernia repair Market, by Clinical Indication

Inguinal Hernia

Ventral Hernia Incisional Hernia Epigastric Hernia Umbilical Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Hiatial Hernia

Other Clinical Indications

Global Hernia repair Market, by Surgery Type

Laparoscopic Surgery

Open Surgery

Robotic Surgery

Global Hernia repair Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Global Hernia repair Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Hernia mesh and mesh fixator manufacturers

Third-party hernia mesh product suppliers

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Regulatory bodies

Venture capitalists

Hospitals

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the hernia repair market on the basis of on product, clinical indication, surgery type, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global hernia repair market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global hernia repair market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global hernia repair market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of MEA).

To profile the key players in the global hernia repair market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global hernia repair market, such as agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

