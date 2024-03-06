Deeper defence cooperation between Sweden and Germany

SWEDEN, March 6 - On 5 March, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson received his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

During the visit, they discussed the security situation, current NATO and EU issues, support to Ukraine and bilateral defence cooperation. The defence ministers also signed a joint letter of intent on deeper cooperation between Sweden and Germany.

“This visit is an important step for intensified cooperation between Sweden and Germany. Once both countries are NATO members, possibilities for cooperation will expand. This applies particularly to cooperation on security in the Baltic Sea region,” says Mr Jonson.

Sweden and Germany previously signed a joint letter of intent in 2017. It has now been updated in light of Sweden’s forthcoming NATO membership, with the aim of intensifying and expanding cooperation. The letter of intent enables both countries’ armed forces and other defence agencies to expand on their current cooperation and promote new initiatives.

While Mr Pistorius was in Sweden, he also visited the Swedish Defence Conscription and Assessment Agency.