PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 5, 2024 Bong Go provides aid to displaced workers in Damulog, Bukidnon Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to support social programs for the poor to help them overcome poverty, joblessness and hunger. Recently, his Malasakit Team assisted displaced workers in Damulog, Bukidnon, on Monday, March 4. The senator's office provided masks, vitamins, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. They also gave away shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. The relief activity was held at the Damulog Municipal Gym. Meanwhile, Go also partnered with the local government led by Mayor Mel Buro and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to bring more livelihood opportunities for the community. DOLE provided livelihood opportunities to the 214 qualified beneficiaries who were introduced to DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said in a video message. Dubbed as 'Mr. Malasakit' for his consistent compassionate service for the poor, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which supports the creation of a framework dedicated to offering brief employment opportunities to eligible individuals hailing from underprivileged rural households. According to the proposed law, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established and fall under DOLE's purview. If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to furnish temporary employment avenues for individuals meeting specific criteria, including economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. "Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo kaya patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go underscored the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare as he urged the residents to visit Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag, where Malasakit Center is available to help with their medical-related expenses. The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, mandates the establishment of Malasakit Centers in select public hospitals to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government. "Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay matulungan kayo sa inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," explained Go. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. Go also mentioned that Super Health Centers are set to be established in the city of Malaybalay and the towns of Kadingilan, Pangantucan, Sumilao, Kitaotao, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, Talakag, San Fernando, and Kalilangan. To further improve the province's delivery of public service, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the funding of numerous projects in the province. Among these projects are several road improvements in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kibawe, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Lantapan, Libona, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Maramag, Pangantucan, San Fernando, Talakag, Baungon, and Valencia City. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Don Carlos, Impasug-ong, Kibawe, Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, and Talakag. Go also advocated for funding evacuation centers in Damulog and Kiatotao and acquiring ambulances for Dangcagan, Quezon, and Cabanglasan.