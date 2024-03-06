PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2024 Bong Go calls for strengthening gov't interventions to help the poor amid rising inflation Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has urged the government to implement more interventions and aid for the poor to address the escalating impact of inflation on the country's most vulnerable populations. This comes from recent statistics indicating a rise in the inflation rate, which has disproportionately affected low-income families. "In these challenging times, it is imperative that we do not neglect the needs of our poorest kababayans. The recent inflation report is a stark reminder that more needs to be done to cushion the impact on those who are most vulnerable," Go stated. He emphasized the importance of providing substantial support and relief to ensure no Filipino is left behind in the nation's path to recovery. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, on Tuesday, March 5, the country saw inflation rates accelerate to 3.4% in February, up from 2.8% in January. While the rate is within the forecast range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, it is still a cause for concern among economic analysts and policymakers. The price surge has been attributed mainly to increases in the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing utilities. To further alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go recently co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 across the country. The measure was approved on the third and final reading in the Senate on February 19 but is still pending in the Lower House. "A significant wage increase is necessary to help our workers cope with the rising cost of living. It's about ensuring that our people can provide for their families without undue hardship," he explained. The legislation seeks to offer a fair and enduring approach to addressing wage disparities nationwide. It also seeks to comply with the constitutional mandate to enhance the living standards of the average Filipino, with a particular focus on those in the working class. In addition to economic measures, Go highlighted the role of Malasakit Centers in easing the financial strains on families. Established to streamline access to medical and financial assistance from various government agencies, Malasakit Centers have provided relief to Filipinos, especially during economic downturns. "Meron na po tayong Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na laging handang tumulong po sa ating mga kababayan," Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, stated. Under the stewardship of Go, who played a crucial role as the principal author and sponsor, RA 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, was passed into law, solidifying the presence of Malasakit Centers across the country. The Malasakit Centers have grown to 159 operational units nationwide, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos in need. "In light of these alarming figures, it is imperative for our government agencies to act swiftly and efficiently. The Filipino people rely on government support to ease their burdens," said Go. "Nandiyan naman po ang pondo at mga programa ng gobyerno para matulungan at maayudahan ang mga mahihirap. Huwag maging selective. Ibigay po ang tulong na nararapat sa lahat ng nangangailangan at siguraduhing hindi masasayang ang mga pondo na dapat makabenepisyo sa taumbayan," he added. Earlier, Go emphasized the need to properly strengthen social programs for the poor, ensuring that these initiatives are implemented properly without being susceptible to corruption, delays or abuse. With proper implementation, he said that such programs must lead to exit mechanisms from poverty to achieve the goal of fully uplifting the lives of intended beneficiaries. "Tama naman po 'yun. Unang-una, dapat po lagyan po ng exit mechanism. Ibig sabihin, dapat rin po, kailangan na rin mag-graduate ang mga mahihirap sa kahirapan at makakuha na rin po sila ng maayos na mga trabaho at sapat na kabuhayan," he stated. Go elaborated on the need for such programs to evolve from temporary relief to sustainable livelihood support, fostering a culture of hard work and entrepreneurship among Filipinos. "I think around four million Filipinos walang trabaho, jobless. So, maraming magugutom. May mga pamilya po 'yan. Kailangan nilang kumain. Umaga, tanghali, at hapunan. Tulungan natin," Go said, urging the government to prioritize job creation and food security as fundamental needs. "Bigyan natin ang mga Pilipino ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng trabaho at maayos na pagkakakitaan. Mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo ito," Go added. Go mentioned that he has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 to address the needs of individuals in rural areas with limited employment options. This bill proposes temporary work opportunities to qualified members of low-income rural families willing to engage in unskilled physical labor for a certain period should the bill become a law. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayang mahihirap. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said. The proposed bill would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under the supervision of DOLE. REAP's main objective is to provide temporary jobs subject to certain criteria, including economic challenges, poverty, job loss, or seasonal work availability. Moreover, Go has actively advocated for government support for local businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). As one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, he is pushing for enhanced programs to bolster local economies. The OTOP Philippines Program is designed as a governmental stimulus to encourage the growth of MSMEs across the nation, emphasizing utilizing local resources and preserving cultural heritage.