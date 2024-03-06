PRIB: Senate adopts resolution commending the Lady Defenders

Senate adopts resolution commending the Lady Defenders

The Senate adopted on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Resolution No. 934 commending and congratulating the members of the Senate Lady Defenders team for winning the silver medal in the UNTV Volleyball League.

The resolution was authored and sponsored by Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, a sports enthusiast himself.

"The Senate Lady Defenders exhibited exemplary performance and teamwork while competing against teams representing government agencies throughout the tournament. The remarkable silver medal win of the Senate team with the support of all the staff and personnel rallying behind them, has brought pride and honor to the esteemed institution," Go stated in his resolution.

"In light of the Women's Month this March, we celebrate the triumph of these women who exhibited exemplary performance in the UNTV tournament," Go said in his sponsorship speech.

The first UNTV Volleyball League is a tournament for public servants dedicated to charity works in the Philippines which the Senate's team, the Senate Lady Defenders, won the silver medal in the 1st season of the league.

The Senate Lady Defenders is composed of senators' staff and Secretariat employees which include Marla Katrina Carandang, Candice Cerezo, Carina Dellosa, Jamielyn Dilidili, Marvee Anne Felipe, Famirexie Gallares, Rachelle Inid, Mary Joy Ojo, Joann Pangilinan, Ellen Pantanosas, Francia Torres-Roque, Jessica Vinluan, as well as import players Jewel Hannah Lai, Katherine Villegas, Marie Shiela Cecilio, and Grace Palabrica.