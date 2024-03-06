PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2024 Bong Go eyes enhanced livelihood support for the poor as he personally aids struggling sectors in Lucena City, Quezon province Senator Christopher "Bong" Go advocated for enhanced support for the entrepreneurial sector through more livelihood development initiatives from the government as he and his Malasakit Team personally assisted struggling sectors in Lucena City, Quezon province, on Tuesday, March 5. In coordination with Governor Helen Tan, Go, and his team held the relief activity at the Quezon Convention Center in the city, where 198 residents received snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch. Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing effort to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable sectors, the government also extended sustainable livelihood grants to these beneficiaries. In the Senate, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11960, or the One Town, One Product Philippines Act. This law aims to decentralize economic opportunities by empowering each town and province to develop and promote its unique products. Doing so fosters community-led innovation and bridges the urban-rural economic divide, providing small farmers more avenues to market their produce. "Importante ang suporta na ito para mapagaan ang pinapasan nila. Kung gusto nating mabilis na manumbalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya, kailangan nating tulungan ang mga maliliit na negosyante na makabangon din," he said. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, informed the public that they may avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs from any of the 159 Malasakit Centers, including those nearby at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City or the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan. RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make all government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof. The agencies include DSWD, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Furthermore, working in collaboration with the DOH and local government units, Go and other lawmakers have strongly supported the creation of multiple Super Health Centers nationwide. In Quezon Province, 18 Super Health Centers are funded. Go also recognized Congressman Mark Enverga, represented by his Chief of Staff, Zaldy Gariguez, Governor Tan, Vice Governor Third Alcala, Board Member Jayjay Aquivido, and Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala. In her speech, Governor Tan offered her heartfelt thanks to Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, for his unwavering support for the province and its residents. "Makakatulong po sana ito sa inyo.... Again, palakpakan po natin ang ating bisita. Ang nagbigay po ng tulong... ang may malasakit na senador (Senator Bong Go)... Maraming salamat po," she said. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported various projects in the province, including the construction of slope protection systems along the Lagnas River, the establishment of the Sariaya Bypass, the rehabilitation of a bridge on the provincial road, the implementation of a potable water system, and the concreting of roads at the New Local Government Complex. On the same day, Go also joined the groundbreaking of the Medical Arts Building of the new Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center in Tayabas. He also attended the opening ceremony of a sports clinic at the Alcala Sports Complex in Lucena City which he supported.