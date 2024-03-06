Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Preparing Additional Business Investment License to Advance its Business Operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Kraig Labs" or "the Company"), announces today that it is preparing a second business investment application in Vietnam as part of the planned expansion of its business operations. The Company expects to submit this second investment license application this month.



This new license will be utilized in connection with the Company's recently announced memorandum of understanding with the Lam Dong Agro-Forestry Research and Experiment Center ("LAREC") and the Vietnam Sericulture Association ("VSA"). This collaboration is designed to advance sericulture in Vietnam by leveraging the Company's proprietary silk technology and expertise from the LAREC and VSA.

The Investment License application is part of the creation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraig Labs, to be named Prodigy Silk. Prodigy Silk will be headquartered in the Company's recently announced facility in Lam Dong Province. The Company expects this facility to serve as the operational center for its spring production trials. Renovations of this facility are currently underway, and the Company expects it to be fully operational in time for the spring trials.

"This business investment in the highlands has been a long-term strategic goal for Kraig Labs," said Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "Over the last two quarters, we have consistently hit our marks and checked the boxes on our business plan. Each milestone we hit prepares the way for the next milestone."

The Company's management intends to remain aggressive in the execution of its business plan for the production of recombinant spider silk in 2024.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of recombinant spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

