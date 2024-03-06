Vietnamese, Lao parliaments step up cooperation

VIETNAM, March 6 -

VIENTIANE – The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Secretariat of the Lao NA held their 12th annual seminar and exchange in Oudomxay province, Laos, on March 6.

Secretary General of the Vietnamese NA Bùi Văn Cương and Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachak attended the event.

At the event, participants exchanged experience in developing digital NA library and initiatives to build NA television while discussing practical issues that help improve the capacity of public servants and effective advisory work to serve the NA.

Officials of both sides spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation during 2022-2024, with smooth coordination to arrange the exchange of delegations at all levels, online meetings and seminars, and effective training courses for officials, among others.

Regarding the cooperation plan for the 2024-2026 period, the two sides agreed to continue close coordination, regular experience sharing and exchanges of experts.

They also agreed on plans to improve the Vietnamese language competence for the Lao NA officers and Lao language skills for Vietnamese NA staff. Besides, they reached consensus on cooperating to train Lao officials, providing them with technical and IT knowledge to serve administrative work, and manage, maintain, and use the new parliament building.

The Vietnamese NA Office will support the Lao side to organise the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly slated for October 18-2 in Vientiane and related conferences. – VNA/VNS