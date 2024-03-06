Việt Nam seeks closer cooperation with ASEAN members, Australia: PM

VIETNAM, March 6 - MELBOURNE — During the two days of the Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia relations in Melbourne, Australia, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has had talks with all the high-level leaders of ASEAN member nations, Timor-Leste, Australia, New Zealand, as well as the ASEAN Secretary-General.

During the meetings, PM Chính conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and key leaders of Việt Nam, and expressed gratitude for the cooperation, support and sharing of experiences from countries in economic recovery and development.

PM Chính expressed the desire to promote cooperation on key pillars of ASEAN and Việt Nam's relations with other countries, especially in politics-diplomacy, economics-trade-investment, security-defence, education-training and science-technology; continue close cooperation to build a united and cohesive ASEAN, enhance intra-bloc cooperation, and leverage its central role in addressing security and strategic issues in the region.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited countries' leaders to send ministerial-level representatives to attend the ASEAN Future Forum to be held in Hà Nội on April 23, 2024.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese expressed pleasure in meeting his Vietnamese counterpart during the official visit of PM Chính to the country with the aim of elevating bilateral relationship to a new level.

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone agreed to enhance the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, especially the important outcomes of the high-level meeting between the Politburos of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party; and expressed appreciation for Việt Nam's active support for Laos in its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah agreed to intensify high-level exchanges, cooperation in the Halal sector, and hoped to visit Việt Nam again soon.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo agreed to step up cooperation in rice trade and agriculture, specifically aquaculture and lobster farming, and suggested Việt Nam encourage its automobile group VinFast to invest in the country's electric vehicle sector.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin agreed to convene the Việt Nam-Thailand joint cabinet meeting soon and boost connectivity between the two countries.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos proposed close cooperation between the two sides in rice seed production, as well as in climate change adaptation, including the El Nino phenomenon.

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong concurred on enhancing the implementation of Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP), cooperation in digital transformation, green economy and digital economy; and building and managing population data.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Việt Nam on its rapid development in many fields, and wished to learn from Việt Nam's experience in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). He believed that the two countries need to coordinate closely in attracting foreign investment, agreed to promote high-level visits and implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements, and hoped to sign cooperation agreements in the Halal sector soon.

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, a guest of the Australian host, expressed joy in preparing to welcome PM Chính's official visit, highly appreciated Việt Nam's role in ASEAN, and affirmed close cooperation with Việt Nam and ASEAN countries on regional common issues.

Timor-Leste PM Xanana Gusmao expressed the desire to officially visit Việt Nam soon, and appreciated Việt Nam's support for Timor-Leste to formally join ASEAN.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn highly appreciated Vietnamese officials working at the ASEAN Secretariat, and said he is committed to continue creating conditions for increasing the number of Vietnamese people working at the Secretariat. He affirmed he would participate in the ASEAN Future Forum to be held in Việt Nam, and also hoped the Forum would be held annually and become the leading platform for discussing ASEAN's future-related issues. — VNS