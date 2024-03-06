Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Update

SABUGO, Portugal, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases



Key 2023 Highlights

Entered into green hydrogen offtake agreements with Dourogas and Hydrogen Ventures

Entered into partnership agreements with Toyota Material Handling España, Duferco Energia, and Elemental Clean Fuels

Awarded ~€17 million in project grant funding

Commercialized turnkey, modular HEVO-Chain solution for a global leader in the building materials industry

Headcount has reduced by ~30% from highest point in 1Q23; operating costs have reduced 22% year over year

Published inaugural ESG Report

Recognized first revenues; cumulatively booked €4 million in 2023

Received two orders for 1.25 MW HEVO-Chain green hydrogen systems to be delivered to projects in Portugal in 2024

Signed securities purchase agreement with Belike Nominees Pty Ltd., a Macquarie Group Company



Subsequent Events

Received notification of IPCEI approval from European Commission for 630 MW HEVO-Portugal Project

Raised ~€6 million from at-the-market program to strengthen capital position

Awarded €1.015 million grant from European Commission as part of H2tALENT consortium



Fusion Fuel will host a live conference call and webcast today, March 6, 2024.

Time: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm WEST

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 033156 Participant Passcode: 8266

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/inscricao/Q4-Update-Fusion-Fuel



The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is rapidly emerging as a leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu, and by following us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@fusion-fuel.eu





