Global Crossing Airlines, the Nation’s Fastest Growing Charter Airline, Achieves Record Annual Revenues

MIAMI, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: Cboe CA; JET.B: Cboe CA; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) today reported fourth quarter and 2023 annual financial results, which saw record revenue for Q4 of $53.5M and $160M for the year. All figures are in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



Annual 2023 Highlights and Financial Results

Annual Revenues of $160.1 Million

EBITDAR (1) of $20 Million, a fourfold increase over 2022

Block Hours flown more than doubled

Aircraft Utilization jumps 26.3%

Pilot count more than doubles

Fleet size grows to 14 aircraft

“As we reflect on a year marked by unprecedented growth, we remain steadfast in our commitment to charting a course towards sustained profitability and operational excellence. With a relentless focus on industry-leading on-time performance, we are expecting demand for passenger charters to soar in 2024. Looking ahead, we are strategically sourcing aircraft to bolster our capacity and optimize revenue-earning opportunities over the next two quarters,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX.

GlobalX operated 18,072 block hours in 2023 more than doubling the 8,666 block hours operated in 2022. Annual Net Income was ($21) million, EBITDAR(1) on an unadjusted basis was $20 million and EPS was $(0.37).

The increase in revenue and total block hours flown was attributed to several factors, added Ryan Goepel, GlobalX President and CFO. The Company’s average fleet increased from 7 in 2022 to 11 in 2023 increasing its capacity while strong passenger demand drove not only increased activity but higher rates for charter contracts. Continued focus on efficiency and benefits of a larger scale operation enabled a 15% improvement in operating performance. Going forward, the Company continues to grow its revenue faster than its cost structure, as the airline works toward achieving scale and sustained profitability.

During Q3 the Company continued to invest in growing the cadre of pilots, having invested approximately $7 million in training and adequate staffing in anticipation of new aircraft deliveries in the first half of 2024.

Liquidity

GlobalX ended the year with $17.7M in cash and restricted cash which is up 31% as compared to December 31, 2022. The Company has also reached an agreement with GEM to extend the existing facility agreement for another twelve months.

(1) Refer below to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.



GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,595,706 $ 1,875,673 Restricted cash 6,079,531 3,585,261 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 10,180,739 2,664,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,551,612 2,193,449 Current assets held for sale 184,155 1,405,741 Total Current Assets 30,591,743 11,724,298 Property and equipment, net 5,524,990 2,441,288 Finance leases, net 4,108,277 2,710,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,880,504 27,952,609 Deposits 12,506,275 5,702,089 Other assets 1,716,558 632,790 Total Assets $ 131,328,347 $ 51,163,973 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,481,071 $ 4,997,080 Accrued liabilities 17,465,320 9,458,629 Deferred revenue 9,895,583 3,200,664 Customer deposits 3,935,496 1,617,337 Current portion of notes payable – 1,810,468 Current portion of long-term operating leases 13,650,119 6,445,915 Current portion of finance leases 599,228 335,527 Total current liabilities 53,026,817 27,865,620 Other liabilities Note payable 29,174,794 5,081,294 Long-term operating leases 65,158,453 23,189,835 Other liabilities 3,835,424 2,282,892 Total other liabilities 98,168,671 30,554,020 Total Liabilities $ 151,195,488 $ 58,419,641 Commitments and Contingencies Equity (Deficit) Common stock – $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 58,925,871 and 53,440,482 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 58,891 $ 53,440 Additional paid-in capital 38,943,133 30,774,197 Retained deficit (59,093,845 ) (38,083,304 ) Total Company's stockholders’ deficit (20,091,821 ) (7,255,667 ) Noncontrolling interest 224,680 – Total stockholders’ deficit (19,867,141 ) (7,255,667 ) Total Liabilities and Deficit $ 131,328,347 $ 51,163,973





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Operating Revenue $ 160,121,525 $ 97,110,205 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 54,056,847 30,629,414 Aircraft Fuel 29,475,548 23,035,395 Maintenance, materials and repairs 8,602,949 4,377,378 Depreciation and amortization 2,292,797 609,489 Contracted ground and aviation services 20,506,701 15,607,926 Travel 8,334,474 5,024,758 Insurance 5,009,477 3,580,377 Aircraft Rent 33,631,717 15,614,081 Other 14,078,145 9,867,929 Total Operating Expenses $ 175,988,655 $ 108,346,747 Operating Loss (15,867,130 ) (11,236,542 ) Non-Operating Expenses Foreign Exchange (gain) or loss – (96,415 ) Other non-operating expenses – 3,058,938 Interest Expense 4,916,281 1,621,932 Total Non-Operating Expenses 4,916,281 4,584,455 Loss before income taxes (20,783,411 ) (15,820,997 ) Income tax expense 2,450 – Net Loss (20,785,861 ) (15,820,997 ) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 224,680 – Net Loss attributable to the Company (21,010,541 ) (15,820,997 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 56,763,879 52,074,647 Fully diluted shares outstanding 56,763,879 52,074,647





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For The Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (20,785,861 ) $ (15,820,997 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,292,797 609,489 Bad debt expense 5,915 219,759 Loss on sale of property 135,772 – Loss (gain) on sale of spare parts 22,619 (191,530 ) Loss on deferred costs – 2,809,031 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 11,531 (96,415 ) Gain on disposal of flight equipment (455,700 ) – Amortization of debt issue costs 901,956 630,290 Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 8,172,685 4,797,056 Share-based payments 2,465,039 1,386,533 Interest on finance leases 435,266 102,561 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,746,494 ) (1,946,757 ) Assets held for sale 1,665,740 (340,561 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (321,844 ) (1,262,183 ) Accounts payable 2,364,759 2,938,216 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities 17,153,154 6,353,307 Operating lease obligations (7,927,758 ) (3,482,839 ) Other liabilities 230,709 (306,008 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,379,715 ) (3,601,048 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Deposits, deferred costs and other assets (9,143,650 ) (3,247,035 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,042,292 ) (1,911,669 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,185,942 ) (5,158,704 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on finance leases (479,923 ) (501,169 ) Proceeds on issuance of shares 1,871,784 802,325 Proceeds from note payable 35,289,725 5,925,529 Repayment of note payable (9,901,626 ) – Net cash provided by financing activities 26,779,960 6,226,685 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,214,303 (2,533,067 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of the year 5,460,934 7,994,001 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of the year $ 17,675,237 $ 5,460,934 Non-cash transactions Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ 57,100,580 $ 10,081,357 Equipment acquired through finance leases $ 1,915,366 $ (2,840,936 ) Note Payable reductions through accounts receivable from sale of Assets held for sale $ 145,089 $ – Discount on proceeds from note payable due to professional fees $ 35,900 $ –

Acquisition of Intangible Asset $ 428,400 $ – Airframe Parts acquired through financing $ – $ 1,065,180 Warrants issued for debt (debt discount) $ 3,837,565 $ 2,130,642 Cash paid for Interest $ 753,414 $ 622,439





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total

Beginning – January 1, 2022 $ 51,237,876 $ 51,237 $ 26,456,900 $ (22,262,307 ) $ 4,245,830 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 1,397,402 1,398 662,344 – 663,742 Warrants issued – – 2,130,642 – 2,130,642 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs 537,954 538 1,342,446 – 1,342,984 Employees Stock Purchase plan 267,250 267 181,864 – 182,131 Loss for the period – – – (15,820,997 ) (15,820,997 ) Ending – December 31, 2022 $ 53,440,482 $ 53,440 $ 30,774,196 $ (38,083,304 ) $ (7,255,667 ) Global Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Noncontrolling Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2023 $ 53,440,482 $ 53,440 $ 30,774,197 $ (38,083,304 ) $ (7,255,667 ) $ – $ (7,255,667 ) Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 2,877,083 2,877 1,422,343 – 1,425,220 – 1,425,220 Warrants issued – – 3,837,562 – 3,837,562 – 3,837,562 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs 1,803,992 1,769 2,383,130 – 2,384,899 – 2,384,899 Employees Stock Purchase plan 804,314 805 525,901 – 526,706 – 526,706 Income/(Loss) for the period – – – (21,010,541 ) (21,010,541 ) 224,680 (20,785,861 ) Ending – December 31, 2023 $ 58,925,871 $ 58,891 $ 38,943,133 $ (59,093,845 ) $ (20,091,821 ) $ 224,680 $ (19,867,141 ) See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

EBITDAR which is defined Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR which is why it is presented.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 EBITDAR Reconciliation Operating Loss $ (15,867,130 ) $ (11,236,542 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,292,797 609,489 EBITDA (13,574,333 ) (10,627,053 ) Aircraft Rent 33,631,717 15,614,081 EBITDAR 20,057,384 4,987,028 Adjusted EBITDAR Reconciliation EBITDA $ (13,574,333 ) $ (10,627,053 ) Share-based compensation 2,465,039 1,386,533 Adjusted EBITDA (11,109,294 ) (9,240,520 ) Aircraft Rent 33,631,717 15,614,081 Adjusted EBITDAR 22,522,423 6,373,561

