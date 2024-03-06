Breckenridge Brewery Channels the Luck of The Irish With Nitro Irish Stout and Go Gold Sweepstakes

Win a Trip for Two to Ireland

LITTLETON, Colo., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery (“Breck Brew”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announces the return of its Go Gold Sweepstakes with Nitro Irish Stout. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Breckenridge Brewery is once again celebrating the luck of the Irish with Nitro Irish Stout, a beer originally brewed in collaboration with Boundary Brewing Cooperative of Belfast, Northern Ireland, and now one of Breck Brewery’s signature beers available year-round. From now through May 31, 2024, Breck Brewery will be hosting its Go Gold Sweepstakes contest, giving beer fans a chance to win a free trip for two to Ireland.



“Our Go Gold Sweepstakes is one of the best ways for us to share this deliciously smooth Stout with beer lovers across the country,” said Ryan Workman, Director of Marketing at Breckenridge Brewery. “Nitro Irish Stout has become a Breckenridge favorite because it combines the magic and softness of Nitro with the spirit of Colorado.”





Breckenridge Brewery has placed 100 special golden cans in 12-packs of Nitro Irish Stout. Those lucky enough to find one of those golden cans can enter the Go Gold Sweepstakes by taking a photo of the can and posting it on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Facebook using the official hashtag: #GoGoldSweepstakes. Alternatively, make your own luck by visiting the Breckenridge Brewery website for other ways to enter and official rules. A winner will be randomly selected on June 1, 2024, and receive a trip to Ireland for two. No purchase necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age and older.

Nitro Irish Stout is a traditional Irish beer offering a drinking experience only nitrogen can create by lending a remarkably smooth balanced flavor and a velvety head. Made with roasted barley and Irish Stout Malt, this black beer has subtle flavors of coffee and hints of grain. Well-balanced hops in harmony with the roasted malts give it a particularly dry finish.

Breck Brew’s Nitro Irish Stout provides a new world take on an old-world classic with dark character and classy creamy body. Each can features a fixed widget inside that releases nitrogen when the can is cracked open for a smooth sip every time! Available nationwide, it’s the perfect easy-drinking stout to celebrate all things Irish and a great addition to any St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series.

Breckenridge Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

