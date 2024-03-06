Lantronix Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Hardware Development Kit for Qualcomm 8650 System-on-Chip

Single-Board Computer Delivers Feature-Rich Development Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise, today announced its new Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 3 mobile hardware development kit (HDK). A single-board computer (SBC) built on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Platform, the new HDK provides an expandable, feature-rich starting point for the development of new mobile applications and devices utilizing Qualcomm™ Technologies Inc.’s Snapdragon 8650 System-on-Chip (SoC).

“Our new hardware development kit is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform that delivers nearly double the AI performance of the previous model, enabling the development of powerful AI solutions that open up new possibilities in robotics, video and edge AI,” said Brian Jaroszewski, director of Product Line Management at Lantronix. “Based on our long-standing relationship with Qualcomm, Lantronix continually delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower its customers to create breakthrough technology-driven solutions.”

According to Grand View Research, the Multimodal AI Market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8 percent from 2024 to 2030.

Twice the AI Performance of Previous Gen 2 Model

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile HDK gives customers, OEMs, hardware vendors and software developers a Qualcomm-based solution that delivers powerful AI capabilities with rich graphics at very low power. The HDK is an excellent platform for testing and executing a Large-Language Model (LLM), a type of artificial intelligence algorithm that uses deep learning techniques and large data sets to understand, generate and predict new content, all at the edge. The Qualcomm AI Engine in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the company’s first AI Engine to support multi-modal generative AI models to locally handle text, image and speech to address use cases such as dynamic content creation, image and video labeling and context-aware response.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers premium-level performance across all mobile experiences, enabling users to achieve newfound creativity with generative AI and intelligent capture for one-of-a-kind content, such as voice-activated photo and video editing, as well as enjoy console-defying 240 FPS mobile gaming or listen to studio-quality audio, all backed by the world’s fastest mobile connectivity.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

