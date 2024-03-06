AYR Cannabis Dispensary Celebrates Opening of Relocated Tallahassee Retail Location

MIAMI, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Cannabis Dispensary , a cannabis retail chain owned by AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced the opening of the relocated AYR Cannabis Dispensary Tallahassee.



Located at 1525 W. Tennessee St, Tallahassee, Florida 32304, AYR Cannabis Dispensary Tallahassee occupies a spacious, 1,650-square foot location, conveniently located in the heart of the state capital for pedestrians and has both street parking and covered garage parking available for those traveling by car. New and returning patients can enjoy a wide variety of premium cannabis products from leading brands, including Kynd, Haze, KIVA, Entourage, Nordic Wellness and Levia. At every step of the way, AYR’s knowledgeable, dedicated staff are eager to assist as patients search for the medicinal products needed to elevate their cannabis journey.

“We always strive to offer our patients the best experience possible, and the relocation of our Tallahassee dispensary is yet another example of doing so,” said Sevi Borrelli, SVP, Market General Manager, Florida. “AYR Dispensary Tallahassee provides an inviting and comfortable experience, while offering the high-quality products you love. I can’t wait to welcome the patient community of Florida at our new location this spring.”

AYR Cannabis Dispensary Tallahassee will celebrate the opening of its new storefront by offering patients a weeklong exclusive offer of $10 off $70, AYR Cannabis hats and other giveaway items. Patients are also encouraged to join the AYR Cannabis Dispensary Reward Program and uncover additional discounts. To learn more about AYR Wellness’s product offerings and discounts or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

