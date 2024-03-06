Genesis Research Group Announces Appointment of

David W. Miller as CEO

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, David Miller will lead the Group’s next phase of growth to revolutionize healthcare research

Frank A. Corvino appointed as Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor of Corporate Development & Strategy

HOBOKEN, NJ, 6 March 2024 - Genesis Research Group, a pioneer of tech-enabled Real-World Evidence (RWE), Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), and market access services, announces the appointment of David Miller, PhD as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

David has extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry garnered from senior roles at leading global pharmaceutical companies including Biogen, Elan and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). His deep and broad understanding of applied pharmaceutical market access, health economics and real-world evidence is unparalleled and during his tenure as Chairman of Genesis Research Group he has supported the expansion of its offering organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Prior to Genesis Research Group, David was Senior Vice President of Global Market Access at Biogen with responsibility for securing patient access to Biogen products worldwide. He previously founded a consultancy delivering business and commercial strategies for biopharmaceutical clients and served as Vice President of Pharmacoeconomics, Managing Director, Asset Executive, and Head of International Operations at Elan. David began his career at GSK, where he took on increasing responsibilities culminating in his role as Vice President of Global Health Outcomes.

He assumes the CEO role at a pivotal time for Genesis Research Group, as the business continues to build on its strong foundations, driving growth through its unique and innovative approach while also further leveraging synergies from its acquisition of Market Access Transformation in May 2022. Frank Corvino, who co-founded Genesis Research Group in 2009, will transition to Senior Advisor of Corporate Development & Strategy and Vice Chairman of the Group where he will continue to have a critical role in supporting the next chapter of growth.

David Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research Group, said: “I am delighted to be leading Genesis Research Group as it continues to support some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to innovate differently. Generating impactful insights and evidence at speed in the increasingly complex world of life science research has never been more critical. Genesis Research Group is a pioneer in delivering scientifically rigorous real-world evidence, robust stakeholder insights and tech-enabled solutions to help its clients deliver the medicines of the future. With my deep experience in this space and my extensive network I look forward to taking the Group to the next stage in its development and further establishing it as the clear leader in the field.

“On behalf of the entire Group, I want to thank Frank for his incredible service to Genesis Research Group and his leadership. He has taken the company from a local champion to a multinational company with over 200 employees and a track record for excellence. We are delighted that he will remain on the Board as Vice Chairman and I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to drive Genesis Research Group forward.”

Frank Corvino, Vice Chairman of Genesis Research Group, added: “After nearly 15 years of building and leading Genesis Research Group, the company is at the perfect point to move to the next stage in its development under a new Chief Executive. There is no one better to lead the organization than David, few people understand the intersection of HEOR, real-world evidence and market access quite like he does. His extensive experience within the biopharmaceutical industry combined with his leadership and vision will accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.

“It has been my honor to lead Genesis Research Group and I am extremely proud of the company it is today. I look forward to continuing to work with David and the rest of the management team to support our continued success.”

-ENDS-

About Genesis Research Group

Genesis Research Group is a global research organization offering life sciences companies a better way of bringing impactful insights that support decision making. The company delivers agile, tech-enabled, scientifically rigorous real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) solutions and market access services that leverage stakeholder insights, data agnostic expertise, and a revolutionary flexible integrated team (FIT) engagement model to optimize evidence generation.

It’s pioneering FIT engagement model provides life sciences companies access to a tailored team of experts that changes and evolves, enabling them to quickly and comprehensively address complex needs with unmatched timeliness and uncompromisable quality. For more information, visit www.genesisrg.com.

For media enquiries

Genesis Research Group

Richard Chumbley

rchumbley@genesisrg.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, David Daley, Kris Lam

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

genesis@consilium-comms.com