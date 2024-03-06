Submit Release
Crescendo Biologics to present at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

Cambridge, UK, 6 March 2024 – Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), a clinical stage, immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, will be presenting two poster presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from 5-10 April 2024.

Details of the abstracts:
Archer, S et al, CB307: A dual targeting costimulatory Humabody® VH therapeutic for treating PSMA-positive tumors, Poster Section 3, Abstract #5313

Pierce, AJ et al, CB699: A novel mesothelin-binding Humabody® CD40 and CD137 dual-agonist for enhancing immune cell responses against MSLN+ tumors, Poster Section 3, Abstract #5302

Both posters will be presented in the Immune Modulation Employing Agonist or Co-Stimulatory Approaches Session, on Tuesday 9 April 2024, 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm PST, and will be made available on the Publications section of the company’s website following their presentation at the meeting.

About CB307

CB307 is Crescendo’s lead clinical candidate, a first-in-class, half-life extended, CD137 x PSMA bispecific Humabody®, designed to deliver a safer and more durable anti-cancer T cell response.

CB307 conditionally activates only tumour-specific T cells, exclusively within the tumour microenvironment using the CD137 co-stimulatory mechanism. Its unique format enables potent, tumour-specific killing, while avoiding systemic toxicity and can be applied to a broad range of PSMA+ cancer indications to address a large unmet medical need.

Clinical development of CB307 is on track with the Phase 1b POTENTIA trial ongoing in adult patients with PSMA+ metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). POTENTIA (NCT04839991) is an open-label, dose escalation and cohort expansion study to assess the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of CB307 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®).

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a private, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell-enhancing therapeutics derived from its proprietary Humabody® VH platform. Beyond Crescendo’s proprietary pipeline, the Company has global, multi-target discovery and development collaborations with Takeda and BioNTech, and an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Zai Lab. Located in Cambridge, UK, Crescendo is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, BioNTech, Takeda, Quan Capital and Kreos Capital. Visit www.crescendobiologics.com and follow on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


