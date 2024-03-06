Enterome Announces Upcoming Presentation on OncoMimics™ Approach to Cancer Immunotherapy at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024

PARIS, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announced that data on its novel OncoMimics™ approach to cancer immunotherapy will be presented in a poster at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5-10 in San Diego, California. The poster will be presented by Dr. Vincent Panneton, Postdoctoral Associate in Pharmacology at the Ludwig Collaborative Laboratory led by Dr. Taha Merghoub and Dr. Jedd Wolchok at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Research conducted by Weill Cornell Medicine and Enterome shows that in animal models microbiome-derived antigenic peptides (OncoMimics™ peptides), selected for their mimicry of tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) and neoantigens, effectively trigger cytotoxic T-cell immune responses. Through tumor challenge experiments with OncoMimics™ and checkpoint inhibitors, the researchers have also identified key parameters that enable them to predict the cross-reactive potential of OncoMimics™ peptides and facilitate the development of novel cancer immunotherapies.

“We are pleased to announce the presentation of these promising preclinical data which provide novel insights into the design of OncoMimics™ peptides for both neoantigens and tumor-associated antigens. These results serve as an early validation of our approach to novel cancer immunotherapies,” said Laurent Chêne, Head of Drug Discovery at Enterome.

Poster presentation details – Abstract 4090

Title: “Gut Microbiota Mimics as a Source of Cross-Reactive Tumor Rejection Antigens”

Presenting Author: Vincent Panneton, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Associate Weill Cornell Medicine

Session date: Tuesday, Apr 9th, 2024 9 AM – 12:30

Location: Poster section 5, board number 1

The abstract will be published in an online supplement to Cancer Research, the official journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, on March 22nd, and the poster will be available on Enterome’s website after the AACR Meeting.

About OncoMimics™

OncoMimics™ immunotherapies are designed to activate pre-existing effector memory T cells that target bacterial (non-self) peptides, which are strongly cross-reactive against selected Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs), or B cell markers expressed on tumoral cells, resulting in a rapid, targeted cytotoxic response against cancer.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome’s first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company’s two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics ™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy and EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer.

peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy and EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer. EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines, are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The lead candidate, EB1010, is expected to enter clinical development in 2024.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com