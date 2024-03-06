Submit Release
Clinithink Appoints Mark Johnston as Chief Executive Officer

Johnston succeeds Dr. Chris Tackaberry who co-founded the company and will continue to lead its work in life sciences and population health.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Johnston joins the company following successful leadership positions at Amazon Web Services and Microsoft where he focused on global expansion of their healthcare and life sciences businesses. Mark is a proven executive that will focus on expanding the company’s growth through targeted go-to-market programs and commercial development in the artificial intelligence market.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark Johnston to Clinithink as my successor in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mark is a dynamic and talented executive with a great track record of success in scaled healthcare and life science technology organisations. I look forward to working with him in my new role as Executive Vice President - Population Health and Life Sciences, and to continuing to collaborate with our valued customers and partners as we transform healthcare intelligence, said Dr. Chris Tackaberry.”

“The next stage of our Company’s growth will require additional support and investment in our commercial operations and continued excellence in software development. We are excited to have Mark join the company, and our Board of Directors looks forward to working with him on the next stage of the Company’s growth.” said Lee Keet, Chief Executive of Vanguard Atlantic Ltd., our Lead Investor.

Mr. Johnston commented “I am thrilled to work alongside the talented team at Clinithink and look forward to engaging with our employees, customers and partners. The proven capabilities that Clinithink has demonstrated are critical to unlock the value of unstructured data across use cases in healthcare delivery and payment, as well as life sciences research and commercial optimisation”.

