My whole life I've been racing and today finally I feel part of a true family legacy which aims at changing the future for better” — Daniele von Ballmoos Vontobel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soriano Group opens a €10 million funding round for its establishment in Spain in 2024

• The main objective is to promote all the company's verticals in e-mobility, telecommunications, and technological innovation.

• It will endorse production and delivery agreements to distributors in Spain and Portugal.

• The group is committed to R+D with the development and implementation of the most sustainable and advanced technologies.

Soriano Group, a leading company in the development of sustainable electric mobility, has announced its first round of financing with the goal of raising up to 10 million euros. This capital increase will support the company's expansion into the Spanish market in 2024, offering a wide range of electric vehicles including motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and even fashion and gaming products. The company has partnered with Auditor Aggeris to ensure the success of this venture.

Soriano Group has been at the forefront of the electric mobility industry, providing innovative and eco-friendly solutions for transportation. With the increasing demand for sustainable options, the company has decided to expand its reach and offer its products in the Spanish market. This move aligns with the company's mission to promote a greener and cleaner future.

The partnership with Auditor Aggeris, a renowned financial consulting firm, will provide Soriano Group with the necessary support and expertise to raise the targeted amount of 10 million euros. This capital will be used to further develop and improve the company's electric vehicles, as well as to establish a strong presence in the Spanish market.

"We are excited to announce our first round of financing and our expansion into the Spanish market. Our goal is to provide sustainable and affordable electric mobility options for everyone, and we believe that this partnership with Auditor Aggeris will help us achieve that," said the CEO of Soriano Motori.

The company's commitment to sustainable development and its innovative approach to electric mobility has garnered attention and support from investors. With this capital increase, Soriano Group is confident in its ability to make a significant impact in the Spanish market and contribute to a greener future.

The renowned company, Soriano Motori Corp, has recently announced the involvement of their CEO, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, during the founding stage of their resurgence. With a dedication to perpetuating the legacy of family success achieved in the 1930s in Spain, Soriano has been instrumental in leading the company towards a new era of technological innovation.

Soriano, a fourth-generation leader of the company, has been personally involved in every step of the company's resurgence. His vision and passion for upholding the family's legacy have been the driving force behind the company's success. With his leadership, the company has expanded its reach and diversified its offerings, becoming a leading provider of various industrial verticals.

The company, which was founded in the 1930s in Spain, has a rich history of success and innovation. However, with the ever-changing technological landscape, Soriano saw the need to adapt and evolve the company's approach. Under his guidance, the company has embraced innovative technology to provide a wide range of solutions in various industrial sectors. This has not only helped the company stay relevant in the market but also cemented its position as a leader in the industry.

This round of funding opportunity is supported by Soriano Motori SRL and Soriano Telephone & Telegraph SRL - owner of EliMobile (telecommunications company in Italy) and in the United States it has the support of FINRA, SEC filings and IRS filings, a group to which it belongs.

A groundbreaking business investment opportunity has emerged in the electric vehicle sector, with a focus on developing the vision of a historic Spanish brand. This exclusive opportunity will not only contribute to the growth of the brand, but also promote environmental sustainability and European guarantee.

The contributions made through this investment will be strategically utilized to achieve a series of objectives. These objectives include the development of the brand's own vision within the electric vehicle sector, highlighting its historicism and manufacturing capabilities. The brand's commitment to European guarantee will also be reinforced, ensuring high-quality and reliable products for consumers.

One of the key objectives of this investment is to promote environmental sustainability through absolute respect for the environment. The brand aims to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future. By investing in this opportunity, individuals and organizations can play a crucial role in supporting this cause and making a positive impact on the environment.

This unique business investment opportunity not only offers potential financial returns, but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. It presents a chance for investors to be a part of a brand's journey towards a greener future and contribute to the development of the electric vehicle sector.

The Spanish brand now Made in Italy is excited to embark on this journey and invites interested parties to join in this exclusive opportunity. With a strong focus on its vision, historicism, and environmental sustainability, the brand is determined to achieve its objectives and make a mark in the electric vehicle sector. Do not miss this chance to be a part of this historic development.

The company’s expansion plan includes investment in a joint future with all investors. A future that runs parallel to the expectations of growth and the metrics that support it in the "Lifestyle" model proposed by Marco Antonio Soriano IV.

Likewise, the company, which is committed to collaboration between entities, is currently in talks with more than ten leading companies to prepare its deployment and plans to provide the Spanish and European market with smart and sustainable solutions to raise the mobility market in all its facets to the next level.

The Soriano Group, a leading company in the automotive industry, is pleased to announce its awareness of Spain's plans to subsidize the development of electric vehicles and batteries as part of a large national spending package. This initiative is being financed with recovery money from the European Union, and the Group is committed to playing a key role in the sustainable sector in Spain.

The development of the production chain of electric cars and motorcycles in Spain is a significant step towards achieving the country's goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. The Soriano Group is aware of the potential of this sector and is determined to contribute to its growth and success. With its expertise and experience in the automotive industry, the Group is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the development of electric vehicles and batteries in Spain.

The Soriano Group has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and has been actively involved in various initiatives to promote eco-friendly transportation. The Group's CEO, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, stated, "We are thrilled to be a part of Spain's efforts towards a greener future. Our team is dedicated to developing innovative and sustainable solutions for the automotive industry, and we are excited to play a key role in the development of electric vehicles and batteries in Spain."

The Soriano Group is confident that the development of electric vehicles and batteries in Spain will not only contribute to the country's sustainable goals but also create new job opportunities and boost the economy. The Group is committed to working closely with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the success of this initiative. With its expertise and dedication, the Soriano Group is poised to make a significant impact in the sustainable sector in Spain and beyond.

As Spain moves towards a greener future, the Soriano Group is proud to be at the forefront of this development and looks forward to playing a key role in the production chain of electric vehicles and batteries in the country. The Group remains committed to its mission of promoting sustainable transportation and creating a better world for future generations.

