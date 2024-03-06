embecta-sponsored Educational Symposium and Abstracts at ATTD Highlight Role of Insulin Pumps in the Management of Type 2 Diabetes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, today announced its sponsorship of a symposium at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) international conference. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 14:40 Central European Time. Additionally, six embecta-sponsored abstracts focusing on injection and insulin pump therapies have been selected for presentation as scientific posters at ATTD 2024.



Entitled “Unlocking the potential of insulin pumps for personalized T2D care,” the symposium aims to highlight the significance of insulin pump therapy among the extensive treatment options available for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Through a series of presentations and a panel discussion led by distinguished faculty, participants will gain insight into clinical considerations for initiating insulin pump therapy, including selection of the most suitable pump.

"We are thrilled to support this symposium as part of our ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and improving care for individuals with type 2 diabetes,” said Henry Anhalt, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, embecta. “We believe this event will greatly contribute to the enhancement of informed decision-making regarding insulin pump therapy among patients,"

The symposium will be chaired by Natalie J. Bellini, DNP, FNP-BC, BC-ADM, CDCES, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University. Joining her will be Viral N. Shah, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology & Metabolism and Director of Diabetes Clinical Research at the IU Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases at Indiana University School of Medicine, alongside Steven V. Edelman, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Founder and Director of Taking Control Of Your Diabetes. This gathering of experts underscores embecta's commitment to leading the way in diabetes care through education, innovation, and support for impactful research.

The six embecta-sponsored abstracts set for presentation as scientific posters, include robust data about insulin therapy via both pumps and multiple daily injections (MDI). For instance, one poster by Dr. Shah and colleagues found that individuals with type 2 diabetes on MDI used, on average, a total daily dose of 95.9 units of insulin. Another poster highlights data showing that in individuals with type 2 diabetes, insulin pump therapy eases constraints imposed by diabetes management and improves quality of life.

“The research findings of Dr. Shah and co-authors affirm the insights gained by embecta's teams through close engagement with individuals living with type 2 diabetes and their healthcare providers,” said Anhalt. “A pump designed with a larger, 300-unit insulin reservoir could meet a critical unmet need, possibly enabling more adults with type 2 diabetes to manage their condition with a single pump over three days.”

The titles and authors of the embecta-sponsored poster presentations are below:



Insulin dosing in U.S. adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) on multiple daily injections (MDI): A retrospective cohort study — first author: Dr Viral Shah

Obesity and disparity in glycemic outcomes are prevalent among adults with type 2 diabetes on MDI: A large U.S. retrospective cohort study — first author: Dr. Eugene Wright

Knowledge and attitudes regarding insulin pump use among adults with type 2 diabetes in the United States — first author: Dr. Bill Polonsky

Perspectives of primary care physicians on insulin pump use for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States — first author: Dr. Steve Edelman

Relationship between lipohypertrophy, glycemic control, and insulin dosing: a systematic meta-analysis - EMEA region — first author: Dr. Julia Mader

Needlestick injuries with insulin injections: risk factors, concerns, and implications of the use of safety pen needles in the Asia-Pacific region — first author: Dr. Mafauzy Mohamed

ATTD 2024 is taking place at Fortezza da Basso, Florence, Italy from March 6-9, 2024, and is accessible virtually.

