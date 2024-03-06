Perceptions of civil servants on human rights and gender equality

This report, conducted by UNDP in partnership with the EU and several countries, examines Georgian civil servants’ attitudes and perceptions on fundamental human rights, such as gender equality and women’s rights, rights of persons with disabilities, LGBTQI+ rights, and rights of ethnic and religious minorities.

The research, combining quantitative data from 1,162 interviews and opinion polls within 103 public institutions, shows that civil servants generally hold positive attitudes towards human rights and gender equality, both in and outside the workplace.

The report is available only in Georgian but its summary is also available in English.